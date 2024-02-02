Marc Skinner addressed the media ahead of Manchester United's fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village this Sunday.

Melissa Phillips' departure

Ahead of the weekend clash, Brighton manager, Melissa Phillips, left her role just hours after doing her pre-match press conference. Her departure comes after limited progress in the league by Brighton however, Phillips was only in the role for 10 months.

Skinner was quick to defend Phillips. "I thought she did a fantastic job and and and really don't know any more than that," he said.

"I'm actually on my pro licence with her so I wish her all the very best. Maybe it changes the context of the game on Sunday, because we don't know whether they'll continue that game plan or not, but all I can do is wish Mel the very best and she's done a good job."

Questions have been raised as to the reasons for Phillips' dismissal given her impressive recovery last season after saving the Seagulls from relegation. Skinner offered an insight into the processes involved in assessing the success of a manager.

"There are many metrics that an ownership group will look at and I think they're different for each team," he explained.

"From our perspective, my personal one is to look at the performance, that will be able to maximise your results. We're really happy and our results were fantastic in terms of the win percentage. You're always going to be judged against that and that's part of the job done so what I'd say is I think it's all on each individual model."

"I think the coaches know that when they go into that and I think if you stray against that, you will know exactly where you're at but I think from my perspective, you can try and win games for football, but you have to fall in line with what the club want."

Facing Brighton

In light of Phillips' departure, facing Brighton this weekend could prove different for the Red Devils with the potential for different tactics or style of play to be on display.

"The reality is that when you watch them play, they're very aggressive in the frontline, they they press everything and they're very aggressive in the back line," Skinner said.

"We have Plan B anyway but you have to prepare a lot because you don't know what you're going to get, but I already imagine that those players are quite attuned to what Mel [Phillips] wanted, and it will be some version of that," he added.

"When I look back at how they're performing recently, I know they haven't taken the results that they probably want but I think Mel would be happy and pleased with the way that they're performing."

Conti Cup Exit

Manchester United existed the Conti Cup as a result of Aston Villa fielding Noelle Maritz an ineligible player. Their exit was caused by a number of circumstances but ultimately, finishing second in their group meant qualification was never guaranteed.

Skinner was frustrated by the decision but reinforced that United had to move on. "I don't believe there's scope to challenge it," he said.

"It’s obviously disappointing, but it's something we have to we have to take and I don't believe that we have the opportunity to have any input on it because we're not a team involved within game."

"We're disappointed to be out, but we will move on very quickly and have to. I think it might inform future rules on the competition but right here, right now, we're out as it stands and and I think simply we have to move on," Skinner reiterated.

A silent transfer window

Manchester United did not make any new signings during the January transfer window, Skinner insisting that this was an active decision.

"We have always said it's about bringing the right people. I mean in this in this moment, that wasn't the case and so the club and the team will not spend money, we don't wanna waste money," Skinner said.

"We're in a position where the right people were not there, but we are continuing to work towards the summer window and beyond as we've always said. From our perspective, it wasn't the right moment to bring some of our targets in and we'll continue to work."

Leah Galton Extension

29-year-old Leah Galton signed a contract extension earlier this week remaining at the club she joined when it was founded in 2018. Skinner was reassured by Galton's commitment to the club.

"Since I've been here, Leah [Galton] has been a fantastic model pro. She was unbelievable last season, grown so so much," he said.

"She’s got a lot of competition this year, but she is on her day one of the best forwards in the league. I've no doubt about that."

"For us at Manchester United, it's fantastic and I can't wait to work with her in order to push her even more and get even more out of her. She's a great character and is extremely frightening if you're playing against her, so hopefully we can bring a lot more of that to our game," he added.