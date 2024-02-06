Interim Brighton manager Mikey Harris is looking forward to seeing how his side performs in cup competitions this week.

Harris took charge of his first game on Sunday, as the Seagulls were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United.

While Brighton’s season certainly won’t be defined with an away defeat to United, Harris says he saw a lot from his team in defeat.

“I learned that we’ve got an amazing group of players at this club. Both in terms of their talent and their attitude.

“The way they apply themselves to the gameplan and the ideas that we tried to share with them, to be able to go and do that and really have large spells of the game where we had the game how we wanted it to look, that’s a massive credit to them.

“With time, I’m hoping that we can build on those things.

“You can’t get all your ideas and details across in such a short amount of time, so it’s about us focusing on the foundations and then trying to layer up on the details as we go through.”

Cup Week

This week sees Harris and the squad take a break from WSL action, as they turn their attention to the cup competitions.

Their run begins on Wednesday night against Aston Villa in the Conti Cup, and Harris is looking forward to going through to a potential semi-final.

“The feeling in the camp is one of excitement. It’s a great opportunity for us to make it through to a semi-final.

“I was really proud of the players’ performance on Sunday. I thought there was a lot of positives to build on and we’ll build on them in training, and hopefully we’ll make it through tomorrow.”

After the Villa game, Albion have a trip to the Black Country to face Wolves in the FA Cup.

A week full of cup games is enough to excite fans, but for the players, it doesn’t matter which games are in front of them.

“The players are professional athletes. Whether it’s a cup game or a league game, I don’t sense that there’s any real change.

“There’s challenges that come with a three-game week, but those are the challenges that you want. If you’ve got a three-game week it means that you’re still in cup competitions.

“The alternative would be a standard week but you’re out the cup, so we’d much rather be in the position we are now.”

Villa Respect

Even though there’s a lot of excitement heading into the fixture, Brighton are very aware of what Villa can do.

Harris is under no illusion about how difficult Wednesday will be but believes that some of the things they did against Man United will help them against Villa.

“We’re really aware that Villa are a top team.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for us, but we’re going to go into it with a really positive mentality, like we did against United.

“We’ll have more training sessions before to get some key things done, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it.

“It’s nice that it’s at home too and that we’ll have the home support behind us, and hopefully we can put on a performance they’ll be proud of.”

It goes without saying that Villa possess some talented players up front.

Rachel Daly’s quality speaks for itself, while other key players such as Kirsty Hanson, Adriana Leon, and Alisha Lehmann have the quality to cause problems.

Brighton committing to their high pressing game could be their undoing, but Harris says his side won’t change their philosophy for anyone.

“We have to be respectful of Aston Villa’s attributes and what they bring to the table.

“Having said that, I really am clear in my philosophy, and I don’t want us to change in regard to wanting to win the ball back as quickly as possible.

“That’s part of our identity. But of course, we’ll be aware of what Villa might do and how we can best combat that.”