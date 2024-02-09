While Chelsea have seemingly already laid one hand on the 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Super League trophy, there is a fierce battle for European football heating up in their wake.

Arsenal and Manchester City have established themselves as the so-called best of the rest this season, and the two sides will face each other at Meadow Park on Sunday - with a place in the quarterfinals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup at stake.

Making progress

It’s no secret that Arsenal were forced to endure a shaky start to the season, falling to consecutive defeats in their opening two league fixtures before a late comeback against Aston Villa kickstarted their campaign. The Gunners have never looked back since.

They trail Chelsea by just six points, and it begs the question of whether Jonas Eidevall’s side would be competing for the league title had they benefited from a stronger start to the season.

The Gunners have fared well in all of their cup competitions thus far too, seeing off Watford comfortably to reach the Fifth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup while also progressing through to the quarterfinals of the Conti Cup.

Chasing Chelsea

Gareth Taylor’s side failed to qualify for European football last term, and after a relatively quiet transfer window that slammed shut with Jill Roord as the only incoming, many questioned whether the Cityzens had done enough to remain competitive in the race for silverware.

It looks as though Manchester City’s approach has paid off though, as Taylor’s side sit just three points behind Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings and truly look like a force to be reckoned with.

Injury issues

Last season, Arsenal were plagued by a flurry of serious ACL injuries that left four of their most influential players sidelined for prolonged spells. Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson have now all returned to the pitch - and Laura Wienroither was seen with the squad during training ahead of this weekend’s match, as her rehabilitation nears an end.

But the baton appears to have been passed to Manchester City, who find themselves heading into this Adobe Women’s FA Cup clash without Jill Roord. Laura Blindkilde Brown has been brought in from Aston Villa to plug the gap, but it is inevitable that the Cityzens will be weakened without their Dutch maestro in midfield.

Seeking success

Manchester City have laid their hands on this prestigious trophy on three occasions, with their first victory coming against Birmingham City in 2016/17. If Gareth Taylor’s side are to add a fourth trophy to their ever-growing cabinet at the Joie Stadium, they must overcome the tournament’s most successful side - with the Gunners having secured a staggering 14 Women’s FA Cup titles.

First reaching the final in 1992/93, Arsenal held the trophy aloft on their first attempt after stunning Doncaster Belles at Oxford’s Manor Ground. It is perhaps testament to the growth of the women’s game that since then, crowds have grown almost thirty-fold - 3547 attended the final in 1993, while this year’s final is expected to sell out.

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal host Manchester City at Meadow Park on Sunday, 11 February.

With a capacity of 4,500, Meadow Park is the second home to Arsenal Women, hosts all Arsenal reserve matches as well as being the official ground of National League outfit Boreham Wood.

What time is kick-off?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 UK time, with the winning side progressing to the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

How can I watch?

Coverage of this FA Cup clash is available on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the FA Player. Alternatively, VAVEL UK will provide additional coverage and analysis.

