Brighton vs West Ham: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Dejana Stefanovic celebrates with teammate Zoe Morse of Brighton & Hove Albion after the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brighton's new head coach, Melissa Phillips, seems to have ignited a winning spirit in to the Seagulls, beating Everton on the first day of the season.

Phillips' heavy recruitment over the summer has clearly filled voids and the side have ten fresh players, many of whom have had an instant impact.

Recently appointed captain, Vicky Losada, will be looking to collect three points at home and continue the impressive start the Seagulls have so far enjoyed.

West Ham are also getting used to a new head coach after former Tottenham manager, Rehanne Skinner, was appointed last summer.

Skinner's term started with a 2-0 defeat on home soil to Manchester City meaning the Irons sit bottom of the WSL.

The main headlines in West Ham's transfer window were the signings of goalkeepers, Katelin Talbert and Megan Walsh, plus Japanese striker Riko Ueki.

However, the Hammers lost defenders Kate Longhurst, Grace Fisk and Lucy Parker - three players who's absence has really been felt.

Brighton have a new-look side with most of their signings coming from teams such as Wolfsburg, AS Roma, Sydney FC, Jiangsu, Levante and Atletico Mineiro - all outside of the WSL.

Maria Thorisdottir and Sophie Baggaley both joined from Manchester United, the only players to sign from within the WSL. However, due to selection and injury, neither wracked up many minutes in the league.

This makes Brighton a slightly unknown opposition for West Ham. While this may mean hard work for the analysts, this is also an exciting prospect as the Iron's poor recent record against Brighton, arguably, becomes irrellavant.

Team News

Brighton are expected to field an unchanged XI with no injuries reported. Elisabeth Terland will lead the front line while the experienced Emma Kullberg will make up part of the back line.

Chelsea loanee, Nicky Evrard, will be determined to secure the role between the sticks, but Sophie Baggaley's strong performance against Everton may have tied down her job in goal.

This week, West Ham celebrated Dagný Brynjarsdóttir's gender reveal of her second child as she continues her maternity leave. While not being on the pitch, the former captain has continued to be around the team at the training ground. Brynjarsdóttir will miss the 2023/24 season with a return date, naturally, not given.

West Ham may still be without Belgian defender, Amber Tysiak who is considered a doubt after missing the opening fixture against Manchester City last week.

Likely Lineups

Brighton: Sophie Baggaley, Guro Bergsvand, Maria Thorisdottir, Emma Kullberg, Katie Robinson, Vicky Losada (c), Julia Zigiotti Olme, Pauline Bremer, Poppy Pattinson, Elisabeth Terland, Lee Geum-min

West Ham: Mackenzie Arnold (c), Lisa Evans, Risa Shimizu, Hawa Cissoko, Shannon Cooke, Kirsty Smith, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Melisa Filis , Honoka Hayashi, Riko Ueki, Viviane Asseyi

Key Players

Elisabeth Terland - Brighton

Norwegian striker, Elizabeth Terland, put two past Everton within the first 15 minutes of the match.

Having signed for the Seagulls in August 2022, Terland is now one of the longer serving members of the squad, given the huge turnaround Brighton have experienced.

The 22-year-old manged to get on the scoresheet a number of times last season but has relished the opportunity to be Brighton's reliable goal scorer.

Risa Shimizu - West Ham

Starting all of the Irons' WSL matches last season, Japanese defender, Risa Shimizu is an integral part of West Ham's back line.

Shimizu has demonstrated her ability and stamina, not only in a West Ham shirt but also during the 2023 Women's World Cup.

While she is yet to score for the Irons, Shimizu is known for creating goal scoring opportunities, often her teammates getting the credit. This humble role is vital and as the Hammers have struggled for goals at times, her presence is key.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Broadfield Stadium, Crawley

What time is kick-off?

12:00 (BST), Sunday 8th October

How can I watch?

The FA Player will broadcast the match.