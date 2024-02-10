Kit Graham has gone through a meteoric transformation this season from an attacking midfielder to a deep-lying playmaker — and she perfectly epitomises the work Robert Vilahamn has implemented at Tottenham Hotspur.

Graham spoke to VAVEL after Tottenham beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the FA Cup to reach the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old's goal in the 76th minute secured victory for Spurs after over an hour of frustration.

She won possession of the ball in Charlton's half before firing a shot from the edge of the box past Jessica Gray. It was a strike worthy of winning the match.

Spurs are now just two matches from an FA Cup final at Wembley and Graham believes they can go all the way.

"I think so. There’s definitely a belief in the team that we can. We’ll just have to see who we get in the next round," she said.

That belief is partially down to the work of Vilahamn at the club, who has birthed new life into Spurs after a season of frustration last year.

"He’s a super nice guy. We needed that at the start of the season [with a] fresh start. Someone who came in and connected really well with the team," she told VAVEL.

"We’re enjoying his style of football and I think you can tell that in our performances. It’s a contrast to last season. This year we actually have the belief to go on and win games. We want to go and score more goals."

Scoring against her former club

Graham's goal in the 76th minute came against her former club. She spent eight years at Charlton from 2011 to 2019, helping her be the player she is now.

Her celebrations after her low-driven shot were subdued for the occasion, highlighting her connection to the club. Yet Graham said she didn't think of that when she scored.

"It was a bit of a weird one scoring against your old team, but, in the moment, you kind of forget that and you’re just glad it’s gone into the back of the net and you don’t have to go to extra time," she said.

"I feel like I know I have goals in me — and I know if I get the ball on the edge of the box, I want to take them shots on. That’s what I did and thankfully it went in."

"They [Charlton] are doing a great job this season. They're a hard team to break down and they are good on the attack."

A change of role under Vilahamn

Graham has become a key player for Tottenham this season. She has filled in for injuries, but - most importantly - she has transitioned to an out-and-out central midfielder.

Coming off the back of an anterior cruciate ligament injury last season, Graham struggled for confidence, yet that is not the case anymore.

The 28-year-old has been loving life under Vilahamn, particularly due to her new role.

"Obviously, I need to learn the role more, but I’m really enjoying getting on the ball more," she told VAVEL.

"I feel like I’ve got a lot more time on the ball than in the ten and I’m used a lot. I like being on the ball and playmaking, so he’s given me that opportunity."

Graham has had fierce competition from other midfielders at the club, most notably Finnish duo Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen. However, Graham believes this only helps the team move forward.

"It’s healthy competition for sure. We help each other no matter who’s starting. We’re happy for them and we want the team to do well. At the end of the day, as long as the team’s winning, that’s all that matters," she told VAVEL.