Tottenham Hotspur claimed the local bragging rights as they beat West Ham United 4-3 in the Women's Super League, thanks to a world-class individual display from Grace Clinton.

Clinton was at the heart of Tottenham's success in the final third. Her first goal, six minutes in, saw her turn quickly on the edge of the box and fire a powerful shot into the bottom, left corner.

The on-loan midfielder registered an assist for Celin Bizet in the closing stages of the first half, with a perfectly weighted through-ball to the winger to latch onto. Whilst, at the start of the second half, she curled a powerful effort into the left side of the goal.

The only goal from The Lilywhites not involving Clinton proved to be the winner, as substitute Jessica Naz guided a well-placed shot into the bottom, left corner with 15 minutes remaining.

Spurs have now equalled their points tally from last season (18) after just 11 matches this campaign.

However, it was not plain sailing for the visitors, as West Ham also proved dangerous in the final third. They equalised for the first time 35 minutes in through Risa Shimizu after she latched onto Riko Ueki's teasing cross.

After going 3-1 down, they looked dangerous in the final third again. Viviane Asseyi capitalised on a lapse of communication from Eveliina Summanen and Barbora Votikova to make it 3-2, whilst Amber Tysiak then equalised with a looping header with 70 minutes on the clock. Yet it all proved to be in vain, partially thanks to a masterclass from Clinton.

Story of the match

West Ham came into the match level on points with Bristol City in the relegation zone, knowing a win would create breathing space between them and the drop. January signing Katrina Gorry made her WSL debut for the club, whilst top goalscorer Ueki led the line alongside Asseyi.

Tottenham made several changes from last weekend's dramatic 3-2 against Sheffield United in the FA Cup. Martha Thomas partnered Bethany England up front, with Bizet and Clinton on the wings. None of their four January signings started.

As the local rivalry built up pre-match, there was anticipation in the air - but it did not take long for Spurs to open the scoring just six minutes in. Working the ball from England on the right flank, then to Finnish duo Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen, and finally to Clinton on the edge of the box, Spurs looked dangerous.

Quick footwork and a clever fake shot from the winger created space before she fired a low left-footed shot into the bottom, left corner.

With question marks regarding Marc Skinner's future at Manchester United looming, the potential of Clinton moving to N17 permanently in the summer increases. Clinton's goal, her third of the WSL season, showcased why she is regarded as one of the club's most technical players.

In the opening 25 minutes, West Ham looked disjointed across the pitch. A rash lunging tackle from Ueki on Summanen epitomised their struggles 22 minutes in. In a league with no VAR, she walked away with a yellow card, although it would have easily been reviewed if the technology had been implemented.

However, West Ham eventually grew into the game and they were rewarded for their efforts 35 minutes in. Ueki made a quick turn near the left corner flag and directed a powerful, low cross into the danger zone. Defender Shimizu made a late run into the pitch and beat Ashleigh Neville to the ball, before poking her shot past Barbora Votikova.

Gorry, making her WSL debut, was at the heart of The Hammers' build-up play. Her importance was showcased as Spurs punished West Ham whilst the Australian was receiving treatment on the touchline with 43 minutes on the clock.

Clinton picked up the ball from Thomas in the middle of the park, drove forward and released a perfectly weighted through-ball in behind to Bizet. The Norwegian latched onto the ball and fired a powerful shot past Mackenzie Arnold to record her third goal of the WSL season.

Spurs could - and probably should - have extended their lead before half-time, as England guided a golden opportunity above the bar. She found space to latch onto Ahtinen's in-swinging cross, but she lacked the composure to double their lead.

The second half started similarly to the opening phase. From a corner in the 47th minute, Tottenham doubled their lead. The initial set-piece was cleared by Arnold, but Spurs recycled possession quickly. Clinton, consistently at the heart of play in the final third, received the ball on the edge of the box and she curled a powerful effort into the left of the goal.

Arnold felt aggrieved that the goal stood, suggesting Amy Turner blocked her view in an offside position, but, despite a conversation between the referee and the linesman, the goal remained.

A two-goal lead is often regarded as one of the most dangerous scorelines in football, but Spurs' buffer lasted just 15 minutes. Ueki, who created The Hammers' first goal, created their second strike. She drove down the right flank and played a teasing ball into the danger zone. Summanen misjudged the ball, placing it past Votikova and into the path of Asseyi. The Frenchwoman made no mistake as she tapped the ball into an empty net to mark her third goal of the WSL season.

As Spurs sat deeper, they were punished again in the 70th minute. From a free-kick, Kristie Mewis whipped in a dangerous cross on her debut, which defender Tysiak latched onto and guided a looping header past Votikova. It stunned the visitors, who seemed to be in a comfortable position at 3-1 up, but they were punished twice for lapses in concentration.

The chaos continued to flow in East London, as Naz regained the lead for Spurs with 15 minutes remaining. The Hammers failed to close the winger down on the edge of the box, allowing her to pick her spot and guide a well-placed strike into the bottom, left corner. Celebrations ensued within the visitor's technical area, but they knew it was not over yet.

Unsurprisingly, West Ham continued to press for another equaliser - and they came close through as Gorry's strike from the edge of the box crashed against the post - but Spurs stood firm until full-time.

Up next, West Ham face Birmingham in the Continental Cup on Wednesday, whilst Spurs travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Thursday.

Player of the match - Grace Clinton

Clinton has continually shown she is Spurs' most technical player this season, but her performance at Dagenham and Redbridge's stadium was her best yet.

Her two goals and one assist showcased her composure, intelligence and sheer quality in the final third, as she gave the hosts nightmares this evening.

Question marks regarding her future at Spurs after the summer will only continue, particularly with Man United struggling under Skinner. They are currently level on points (18) with Spurs.