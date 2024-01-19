Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Amanda Nilden on loan from Juventus on Thursday evening.

The club have the option to make the move for the 25-year-old permanent in the summer, which is likely to be activated if she performs strongly.

The defender, who can play at centre-back and left-back, added to Tottenham's ever-growing list of options across the pitch. Shuang Wang joined from Racing Louisville on the opening day of the transfer window, bolstering their options at right wing. Left winger and player Matilda Vinberg arrived from Hammarby, whilst promising full-back Charli Grant joined from Vittsjö.

Versatility is key in football - and Tottenham are building with that in mind.

Spurs are undergoing a rebuild with Robert Vilahamn at the helm. The Swedish manager, who was appointed last summer, has created a new philosophy at the club, akin to the style of play showcased by Ange Postecoglou on the other side of Hotspur Way.

Their four signings in January only improve the squad for the second half of the season, where Spurs will be aiming to finish in the top five. A trip to West Ham on Sunday kickstarts their WSL restart, knowing Spurs will have to be at their best to beat a rejuvenated Hammers team.

Attacking fluidity epitomises Vilahamn's style

Tottenham have scored 15 goals in the WSL this season, the fifth most in the league. However, barring two brief cameos against Manchester United and Arsenal, Spurs have had to do this without their star striker and captain - Bethany England.

Her return to fitness will bring new life to Spurs, as showcased during their 3-2 win against Sheffield United in the Women's FA Cup last Sunday. The Blades were on course to record a shock cup upset when they made it 2-0 during the second half, but a composed England scored twice to lead Spurs to a dramatic 3-2 comeback.

With England returning - and Martha Thomas in contention to start against West Ham - Spurs finally have tactical flexibility in the final third.

It is expected that Thomas and England will play alongside each other, with Celin Bizet and Grace Clinton on the flanks. Thomas, who has a reputation for being one of the hardest-working players in the league, is capable of dropping deeper as a traditional 'number ten', whilst also leading the team's pressing structure from the front.

Meanwhile, on the flanks, Clinton and Bizet provide pace, flair and dynamic dribbling. The on-loan Manchester United winger has completed the second-most dribbles per 90 in the WSL this season (3.9), with only Geyse bettering her, according to Fotmob. Bizet is in a similar position with the seventh-most at 2.7, highlighting how Spurs can create a team that can threaten in a multitude of ways.

These characteristics epitomise Vilahamn's philosophy as a manager. The 41-year-old wants to play out from the back, press from the front and throw players forward. Utilising England and Thomas alongside Bizet and Clinton on the flanks symbolises his intention in the final third.

Defensive options brimming with life

However, it is not just in the final third where Spurs are brimming with options. Although it is unlikely Nilden will feature against Rehanne Skinner's team, her arrival highlights Spurs' versatility in defence.

New signing Grant and long-term squad member Ashleigh Neville can play on either side, whilst Nilden can even operate as a left-back. Molly Bartrip and Luana Bühler have been Spurs' two main centre-backs when fit, yet energetic midfielder Eveliina Summanen also played there against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Post-match against The Blades, Vilahamn spoke to VAVEL about his desire to have good ball-holders in the defence.

"I want sixes and eights as centre-backs because I want good ball-holders on that side. Sometimes I want [Angharad] James on the right because she’s good on the ball. We need to find the right players who can take one step back and deal with it."

However, Summanen has played a key role in Spurs' midfield alongside Olga Ahtinen - and it is likely Summanen will return to the middle of the park when everyone is fit, particularly due to Nilden's arrival.

According to FBREF, Ahtinen is in the top ten percent for the number of passes and progressive passes she makes each match. Meanwhile, Summanen - whilst not as impressive - still averages over five progressive passes each match.

Stats Olga Ahtinen Eveliina Summanen Passes attempted per 90 65.98 51.68 Pass completion 81.8% 77.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.53 5.60

Utilising the Finnish duo in the middle of the park provides Vilahamn's team with stability and security. Kit Graham has filled in amicably for them since their injuries in November - and Vilahamn stated in his pre-match press conference that she will continue to battle for her place as a six/eight.

"I'm very happy with her performance in that role, so I think I'm quite sure that she can compete in those positions again and stay there."

As the WSL enters the second half of the season, Spurs are still battling in three competitions. A top-five finish is on the cards in the WSL, alongside the club's intention to compete strongly in the Continental Cup and FA Cup.