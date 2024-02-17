Brighton interim manager Mikey Harris says there is no update on the managerial front, as the Seagulls search for their new manager.

It was only two weeks ago that Brighton sacked Melissa Phillips and Harris was promoted from his academy role to interim manager.

When asked whether there was news on a possible appointment, Harris swiftly responded with, “no update”.

Pushed on whether he wanted the role on a permanent basis, Harris was forthright in his response.

“I’m just here to support the club, support the staff, support the players. I’m absolutely loving this experience.

“It’s new to me, but it’s far too early to be talking about that [wanting permanent role].

“We’ve spoken about this as a club, and this is an interim position. I’m here to do it as long as I’m needed to, and while I’m here, I’ll give it absolutely everything I’ve got.”

First win

The big positive for the interim manager is that he’s coming into this weekend having picked up his first win in the dugout.

Brighton overcame Wolves in the FA Cup, winning the tie 4-1 thanks to three late goals,

“I hope that win gives the players confidence from here on out and in what we’re trying to do.

“The four goals that we scored in the game are the types of goals that we want to score; the high xG and high-quality chances that we want to create.

“The fact that the goals came so late was a reward for the work we’ve done up until that point.

“I think we had about 71% possession, and for a team to have that little of the ball for an extending period of time means they will always be fatigued going into the final stages of the game.

“The late goals were a reward for the players’ hard work in counter pressing and winning the ball back quickly, and then waring Wolves down and taking our chances.”

It’s rare for a defender to score more than one goal, yet alone a three-minute hat-trick, but that’s exactly what Emma Kullberg managed last weekend.

They were her first goals for the Albion, and while the feeling took a while to sink in, it’s an achievement the Swede is delighted with according to Harris.

“Straight afterwards and over the next day or so, she was still in shock!

“She’s obviously delighted, it was a really nice moment for her and a nice moment for the group.

“We all signed the match ball after for her and that’s an amazing piece of memorabilia that she can look back fondly on for the rest of her life.”

Liverpool focus

Attention now turns back to the WSL and to the challenge of Liverpool.

Some have called Liverpool the ‘best of the rest’ in this season’s edition of the Super League, and therefore Sunday will be no easy game for Brighton.

However, Harris is familiar with the style Reds manager Matt Beard wants to play.

“We’ve had a lot of opportunity this week to do our research on Liverpool.

“I’ve watched them, and you can see that they have a clear identity and are very well coached.

“I know Matt, I used to work with his brother Mark here at Brighton for a number of years, so I know what he’s all about and what his teams will look like.

“It’s going to be a very tough game on Sunday, but we’ll be prepared as best as we can be, and we’ll be going all out to win the game.”

The last time these two met up at Prenton Park, Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners.

It’s the only time Brighton have been swept aside this season, but there is no sense of revenge in the air according to the interim manager.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a feeling of revenge in the air. We’re focused on doing as best as we can on Sunday.

“We haven’t spoken about that result really; that’s in the past now, it happened a long time ago, and we’re in a different place now.

“It’s all about how we approach Sunday, staying in the present moment, and being ready for them.

“If we can do that and play our game, play our brand of football, and be confident in doing so, then we’re in with a chance.”

This game comes at a crucial time for Brighton.

Currently sitting in 11th place, they know results have to start coming and quickly.

While he may not be in the hot seat for long, Harris knows he needs points, but also wants to build on each performance.

“As a head coach, working at a senior level, you know it’s a result-based business.

“That said, we’re going to focus on the performance and the process. I’ve always worked like that and it’s important that we don’t deviate from our philosophy and identity.

“If you focus on that constant improvement, looking to get better every single day, every training session, every game, then the results will come.

“A win against Liverpool in the WSL would be an amazing feeling.”