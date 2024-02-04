Marie Therese Höbinger scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to secure a point for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

Liverpool stay ahead of Spurs in the WSL table, but both sides are level on points (19) in fifth and sixth.

Melissa Lawley capitalised on a mistake from Charli Grant in her own box, before finding Höbinger in space. The 22-year-old guided her shot into the bottom left corner, delighting the home fans with the equaliser in the 91st minute.

Spurs thought they were going to secure victory up until that point after an assured performance across the pitch. Bizet's unconventional looping shot gave them the lead in the 71st minute after impressive work from Martha Thomas on the right flank.

Both goals in the second half came after a dull first half which encapsulated the cold surroundings at Prenton Park. It lacked the intensity and tempo usually associated with both sides. There were just six shots, three of which were on target, but all of them failed to test either goalkeeper.

Tottenham's style of play has been aggressive and - at times - chaotic under Robert Vilahamn. Yet the story in Merseyside was different until the dramatic equaliser.

They were often comfortable in the defensive third and assured in possession. It was only until Grant's mistake in her own box that Liverpool seriously troubled Barbora Votikova in between the sticks.

Story of the match

Liverpool made three changes from last week's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. Emma Koivisto, Sophie Haug and Missy Bo Kearns replaced Sofie Lundgaard, Melissa Lawley and Yana Daniëls. Tottenham were unchanged from the team that lost 2-0 to Manchester City last week.

It was a slow start at Prenton Park. Tottenham's high press was aggressive, such as the way Vilahamn believes in, yet Liverpool were assured in and out of possession.

It fell into the tempo expected — and, with the contest pre-match billed as the battle for fifth, it was important. Both teams started the day on 18 points, with a win for either side providing breathing space ahead of their opponents.

Chances in the first half were few and far between. Tottenham came close from a corner with 30 minutes on the clock, but the hosts eventually cleared their lines during a penalty box scramble. Matt Beard's side attempted to break away, yet a tactical foul from Thomas prevented it, earning her a yellow card.

Stoppages in play epitomised the lack of fluidity in the first half. Tottenham's Molly Bartrip received treatment early on before teammate Votikova caused a lengthy deal with 35 minutes on the clock, after clashing with a Liverpool player in the box.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Thomas came close as she latched onto Celin Bizet's precise cross. However, she guided her header from six yards out directly at Rachael Laws.

Liverpool started the second half as the more promising team. Fuka Nagano exemplified this as fired a shot directly at Votikova early on after dispossessing Grace Clinton on the edge of the box.

As Spurs struggled at the start of the second half, they seemed to lose confidence across the backline, which only grew the faith within the supporting Liverpool fans.

Captain Bethany England was replaced by Jessica Naz with 30 minutes remaining. The striker, who all but single-handedly kept Spurs in the WSL last season, has now gone five matches without scoring in the league this campaign. She is still not at 100% fitness after undergoing hip surgery post-World Cup, whilst her partnership with Thomas is yet to click consistently.

Beard's side continued to press and create chances, but they lacked composure in the final third, whilst Spurs still possessed a threat on the counter-attack. Clinton came close to opening the scoring 65 minutes in after a sensational run from Bizet created space for the on-loan Manchester United playmaker. A touch from a Liverpool defender sent her effort over the bar.

The 20-year-old squandered another chance as she directed her shot straight at Laws just moments later.

After eventually finding their groove in the match, Spurs took the lead in the 71st minute. Thomas drove down the right flank and curled a well-placed cross into the danger area. Bizet latched onto it and directed an unconventional shot over Laws' head. It marked her fourth goal of the WSL season.

Spurs could have easily doubled their lead just three minutes later. January signing Amanda Nilden beat the offside trap to be one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but her curled effort crashed off the inside of the post.

In the final 10 minutes of the match, Spurs aimed to limit Liverpool to as few chances as possible. However, in the first minute of stoppage time, Liverpool equalised.

Charli Grant gave the ball away in her own box and substitute Marie Therese Höbinger took full advantage, guiding a powerful effort into the bottom left corner. It was a sucker punch for Vilahamn's side who had defended superbly up until that point.

Up next, Tottenham host Man City in the Continental Cup on Wednesday, whilst Liverpool travel to London City Lionesses in the same competition.

Player of the match - Celin Bizet

In a match of few chances, the best option available was Spurs' goalscorer - Bizet.

The 22-year-old's unconventional looping shot was not enough to secure victory for the Lilywhites at Prenton Park, but it was still impressive. However, apart from the goal, she provided Spurs with intensity and speed on the flanks.

It provided a focal point on the wings which Spurs desperately needed as Thomas and England both struggled to make an impact.