10th place in the Championship, London City Lionesses welcome fifth placed WSL side Liverpool to Princes Park in their historic, first ever fifth round appearance in the Women's FA Cup.

The Championship side, despite struggling in the league this term, have been in pretty good form in the cup competitions, especially in this particular one, having scored ten and conceded zero in their two matches to reach this phase.

A 6-0 win over National League side, Billericay Town in Round Three was followed by a 4-0 victory over spirited Moneyfields FC to book their place in Round 5 for the first time in their history.

Off the pitch however, it has been a turbulent time for the club from Kent.

Following the postponement of their sell out Conti Cup clash with Arsenal, the club announced the departure of manager Carolina Morace and her assistant Nicola Williams. Morace was sacked just seven months into a two year contract.

In a two line statement, thanks were placed on record and it was said that Darren Smith, the club's Goalkeeping Coach will be placed in interim charge.

(Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

By contrast, Matt Beard's Liverpool had a pretty tough time in their only FA Cup clash this term. They huffed and puffed against WSL side Bristol City and finally broke through five minutes from the end with Gemma Bonner sealing their passage through to this stage.

The Reds saw out the last half an hour of the clash with The Robins with ten players, after Ceri Holland collected two yellow cards in that one, but the special moment from Bonner ensured the numerical disadvantaged Liverpool proceeded to Round Five.

(Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Team News:

London City Lionesses:

The Lionesses were incredibly active in the transfer window this month, especially on deadline day, with multiple moves being made to strengthen the club's squad.

Experienced defender, Megan Campbell joined up with 'The Pride' following her expiration of her contract with Everton, signing an 18 month contract with the Championship.

The Republic of Ireland international made her debut for the club in the defeat to Blackburn last weekend.

Along with Campbell, Finnish forward, Linda Lindstrom and midfielder, Jade Bailey also signed on for the Kent side, adding plenty of quality in their fight for survival and their cupset hopes.

Neither of the latter two made their bows in the Blackburn defeat, meaning their chance to make their first appearance in The Pride's colours comes against Liverpool, following the postponement of LCL's Conti Cup fixture against Arsenal this week.

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool:

Midfielder, Ceri Holland should be available for this one, having served her suspension from the Round 4 tie with Bristol City the following game, a heavy defeat to Manchester City in the WSL.

Fellow midfield player, Marie Hobinger should be in line to start too, following her stoppage time equaliser to salvage a point against Spurs at the weekend.

Defender, Taylor Hinds remains out however as the most notable liong term absentee for The Reds, having picked up a damaged calf in the week before the Spurs clash, with the Reds' vice captain set for a sustained spell on the sidelines.

(Photo by Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Predicted line ups:

London City Lionesses:

Moloney (GK), Neville, Brougham, Campbell, Mukandi, Alexander, Joel, Littlejohn, Boye-Horklah, Carter, Douglas. (4-4-2).

Liverpool:

Micah (GK), Bonner, Clark, Fisk, Koivisto, Hobinger, Holland, Matthews, Bo Kearns, Van de Sanden, Haug. (3-4-1-2).

Key Players:

London City Lionesses - Grace Neville

(Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Grace Neville is a London City Lionesses Legend, no two ways about it.

When the club formed in 2019, Neville wrote herself into the history books, scoring the clubs first ever competitive goal and hasn't looked back since.

In her fifth season at Princes Park, she continues to be a virtual ever present in the backline, having appeared in 17 of LCL's games this term and has three goals to her name too, one in each competition 'The Pride' have played in this term.

Neville will have the unenviable task of stopping the pacy Shanice Van De Sanden and Missy Bo Kearns in Liverpools fluid and fast forward line, but if anyone in LCL colours can pit their wits against the best and come out on top, you wouldn't lose much, backing Neville.

Liverpool - Marie Hobinger

(Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fresh off her driven, added time equaliser against Tottenham at the weekend, the Austrian has been at the forefront of everything good about the Merseysiders this term.

13 league appearances and six goal contributions along with a further five starts in the cup competitions, the former Zurich midfielder has starred in her first campaign in England.

Speaking to the club's Official Website, Hobinger acknowledged the challenge of London City and the difference in competition but the offensive midfielder remained confident about Liverpool's chances.

A 69% pass accuracy for the Liverpool number 16 is a pretty decent stat, too, with the challenge for her now to ensure meaningful goal contributions and chance creations, come at a more regular basis.

Match Details:

Where is the game taking place?

London City Lionesses host Liverpool at Princes Park on Sunday 11th February 2024.

What time is kick off?

The match will get underway at 2pm.

How can I watch?

For UK Viewers, the game will be available to watch on FA Player.