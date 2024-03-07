Robert Vilahamn believes Manchester City are the best team in the country, as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to face Gareth Taylor's side in the FA Cup quarter-finals this Sunday.

Man City have won their past 12 matches in all competitions, placing them level on points with league leaders Chelsea. In the FA Cup, they knocked out rivals Arsenal at Meadow Park to set up the match against Spurs.

When asked about the quality of his upcoming opponents, Vilahamn stated:

"Yeah [they're the best team in the country]. They won 7-0 [against Spurs] and then they've continued winning from that game."

Tottenham have already played Man City three times this season, losing 7-0, 2-0 and then 1-0 on each occasion. After over 270 minutes of football, Spurs are yet to score against Taylor's team, yet Sunday provides another opportunity for them to break their curse.

"Man City are a really tough opponent"

It's no exaggeration to say Tottenham will be tired of playing Man City. Three previous matches and nightmares to last a lifetime have haunted them. With the sense that they are destined to play each other in every competition, Vilahamn already understands how they play.

Alongside being questioned if they are the best team in the country, Vilahamn heaped praise on his opponents this weekend.

"They have a really strong defence and know how to attack. You can tell they know what to do when they play the same starting 11," he stated.

"They are the team which looks like the best team in the league. You have Chelsea winning games anyway. Those two teams are really good. Man City are a really tough opponent, but there are ways to beat them. You need to be at your very best and make sure you have everything on your side. Hopefully, we have that on Sunday."

The psychological aspect of football is just as important as the physical side of the game. The saying 'confidence breeds goals' resonates with professional football in 2024, whilst Spurs' conviction against Man City has been underwhelming this season.

Finding the motivation to play one of the best teams in the world for a fourth time in a season, after scoring zero goals in over 270 minutes, is always going to be challenging. Yet Vilahamn has reiterated to the squad that they can succeed.

"We've discussed a few things. How we've been good in those games. The first match away, we had a few really good chances. In one of the home games we scored but it was [narrowly] offside. We know how we can get to the point where we can score goals," he told VAVEL.

"Then, what we have done against the top teams this year is put a lot of effort into how we need to defend because they are so good. But we also find ways to make even sharper decisions in a defensive game. I think when you look at it, we're going to add stuff to our game so we can break their defence down.

"One of the things is about being good in possession, but - if we win the ball from them - can we be better in the transitions and go for it, because we have had problems with counter-attacks. If we can add that to our game, that's one thing. Set-pieces. We don't get too many of them, but if we can get some and be sharp, that's one way to score."

An important part of this is Spurs' squad depth. In recent weeks, Drew Spence has returned to the bench, whilst the likes of Matilda Vinberg and Olga Ahtinen have seen increased minutes. The Swede believes this will help Spurs find confidence.

"Once again, the squad is healthy. We have really good options off the bench. All of our football is about patience and relations, so every time we play them, we need to find new ways to break them down," he reiterated.

"You saw Drew Spence [come back against Arsenal] and she's one of the key players who can find ways to break down a defence line. You see Jessica Naz with a really good threat in behind. We have options there. Beth [England] is also there and great in the box."

Tottenham set to play final match of the season in N17

Meanwhile, Tottenham announced on Thursday morning that they would play their final match of the WSL season against West Ham United at the club's main ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be their second match of the season directly in N17 — and Vilahamn is looking forward to playing there again.

"It's very positive news because we want to play more games there — and, after the first game against Arsenal, we want to go back and show we can raise that number and play good football there. It's a good game and a derby against a good team," he said.

"You see it now with the Lionesses here filling Wembley and Australia filling their stadiums. In Sweden, you have Hammarby who are doing the same. You can inspire each other and make sure we find ways to develop that. We have grown as well [and] the game we had at the stadium was a really good atmosphere. We need to look at it not for competition, but to inspire each other. I think everybody wants that."