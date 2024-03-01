Robert Vilahamn believes Tottenham Hotspur can help develop the best young talent in the world — and Grace Clinton's debut for England last week epitomised that belief.

Clinton featured in both of England's matches against Austria and Italy. The Lionesses won both matches comfortably, with Clinton scoring once during the 7-2 win against Austria.

The on-loan Manchester United winger was one of the country's best players, highlighting how not all players have to play for a major English club. The Swedish manager wants Tottenham to continue to develop young talent.

"It's important for me and this club that we show the world and England that we can take these young players and develop them," he stated.

On Sunday, Tottenham look to retain the north London bragging rights against Arsenal. They famously secured their first-ever win against their local rivals in December. A stunning team goal, finished off by Martha Thomas, secured victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It marked a significant moment at the start of Vilahamn's reign.

"We hadn't beaten them before [December] and I think that shows what we're capable of. That shows what we want to do every game against them," Vilahamn said.

"I think that was proof that we're taking steps. Of course, to beat them again will be even nicer to show the world we're taking even more steps, but it's going to be a tough game."

Meanwhile, Vilahamn quickly confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both Drew Spence and Ashleigh Neville are taking part in full training and they might feature against Arsenal.

"They are back training and there is a big chance they will be in the squad on Sunday."

On Arsenal's impressive attendances

The Emirates Stadium is set to be sold out for the North London Derby on Sunday, marking the second match in a row where Arsenal have filled the arena.

Arsenal have been the beacon of light within the women's football scope, creating a loyal and passionate fanbase who follow the team across the country. Vilahamn believes it only brings positive news for the sport.

"When you look at women's football, and the main thing for me working in this amazing environment is that we bring these athletes to these stadiums. Looking back when I grew up, my female friends played football but they didn't play in stadiums [and] they didn't have so many fans.

"To see this now is amazing and I think this is just the first step. We want to have full stadiums at our home games and I hope all the other leagues become professional. This is for the future but we're already here. It makes me very happy because that's why I'm in this business."

However, the idea that Tottenham should copy their local rivals was partially dismissed by the Swede, insisting clubs need to find their own way.

"We are competing against Arsenal and we will always do that, but I am very impressed with how they have done that. We want to do that; we have a great experience at home to them," Vilahamn told VAVEL.

"We weren't selling out the stadium, but we had a great atmosphere and our fans followed us into that game. But we need to be aware Arsenal have done that for a few years. They've been longer in this game and they've worked really hard to get people to games.

"I'm hoping we can do that quicker than they did, but I also have enormous respect for what they've done. I'm very happy they've done it because women's football deserves it and more will follow. But you need to find your way. They are them and we are us and we need to find ways [to create strong attendances]."

On Grace Clinton's remarkable rise through football

Clinton's rise to the top of women's football has been remarkable. The 20-year-old shone on loan at Bristol City in the Women's Championship last season, whilst her move to N17 has given her freedom to express herself.

Her debut against England epitomised her hard work to reach that point, whilst, according to Vilahamn, highlighting how teams don't always have to play for one of the country's biggest clubs.

"Her journey this six/seven months has been amazing. We saw glimpses of it in the first few weeks. Every month, we've seen more stuff that makes it very clear she will be a very good player. She's already started playing for the Lionesses and she can score goals, win second balls and create free-kicks," he said.

"It's important for me and this club that we show the world and England that we can take these young players and develop them. If we're going to compete with the best teams in this league, we need to have an identity and how we do that. The case study will be Grace Clinton; how she can come here, get play time, get educated and feel the freedom to play anyway and reach the national team.

"When I look back, there were a lot of players at the top three clubs sitting on the bench, because that was the professional environment, but now you can go to the top seven clubs and actually play in the national team. That's a big step for us right now."

According to Vilahamn, it is now Spurs' job to make sure she is given support to continue to play with freedom for the club.

"You've seen how she can play with that starting 11 in England against top nations. But, of course, she played for the top two national teams in the world, used her in the central areas and she can be so good. I think I've seen that as well, but when you play in a top-six team against [one of] the top three teams, you cannot think she is just going to do that. She's young and needs the support she gets with the Lionesses.

"We're going to continue to work with her to make sure she's developing with Tottenham and when she plays for the national team, they can use her how they want. I like how she can handle both and there's no rush because she's taking steps every week."

On Matilda Vinberg's first Sweden goal

Matilda Vinberg scored her first-ever goal for Sweden during the international break. The midfielder opened the scoring for her country as she latched onto Filippa Angeldal’s low free-kick and guided her left-footed effort across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

The 20-year-old also registered an assist against Bosnia and Herzegovina, whilst Vilahamn believes she is getting closer to starting for Tottenham.

"I think it was very good for her self-confidence to go back to Sweden and score a goal, and complete a beautiful assist as well. She played as a wing-back, a new role, but she had a great game. She competes [here] mainly against Clinton and Celin Bizet — and you've seen how good they have been this [season]," he told VAVEL.

"She knows how it's about adapting to this team and league, but - every week - she's knocking on the door to start games. She came back from the national team and she's never been closer. I don't need to rush it because we have other wingers who are amazing.

"She can play as a ten as well, so we're looking into different roles and I'm sure she will have more playtime in the upcoming games. I wouldn't be surprised if she starts a few games before the league ends. She's following the plan we have for her."