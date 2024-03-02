Manchester City manager, Gareth Taylor, spoke to the media after their 2-1 victory over Everton at the Joie Stadium. Today's win has boosted City to the top of the table with 37 points with seven league games remaining.

Taylor's analysis of play

City went 2-0 up before Everton found a consolation prize, Hanna Bennison striking into the top corner from 20 yards out. Although it was not the dominant display from the hosts that perhaps was expected, Taylor was pleased with his side's performance.

"Really pleased to get three points," he started. "For the first half we were controlled, we needed to defend a little bit more. We spoke about that at half-time even though we were one nil up. Second-half we played some good stuff. We scored a brilliant second goal, thought the build up play was great.

"We then get caught after that when you're probably thinking we potentially have got the ability to go on and get another couple of goals but what I liked about the players, they didn’t panic after that goal and we still continue to build against heavy pressure which then created chances for us again.

"Just really pleased, this stage of the season, seven games remain in the WSL so it's really important to get those 3 points," he added.

A squad with depth and options

Other than the long-term ACL injury of Jill Roord, City have avoided a host of major injuries this season, enabling squad depth and rotation, unlike parts of last year.

"We got caught out a little bit last season where we probably didn't necessarily have the options. I mean I think we work tremendously hard and that's great credit to the to the girls in training, but also the performance staff in terms of keeping the players’ availability at a really high level," he explained.

"It’s so difficult this game, same when we came back after the last international break game, still the same score line, some good bits and bits that we could improve on for sure. Until Wednesday, we had players on different continents and to have one training session together is not ideal, but the levels were good yesterday and you have to be really pleased."

Jess Park proving herself

22-year-old Jess Park has proved a break out star for Manchester City this season. Joining the club at youth level in 2017, Park spent last season on loan to Everton to develop and get regular game time. Given international minutes for England by Sarina Wiegman, Park has also worked her way into City's starting XI.

"She [Jess Park] gives us something different, she won a lot of balls back for us today. She's so compact in the way she drives with the ball. I think she's just really good example for any player in how to force your way into that," Taylor said.

"Regardless of if she plays 80 minutes, 0 minutes,16 minutes, 20 minutes, full game, her attitude has been spot on and the training level has been really, really good. She's had to be patient and she's got the opportunity and with performances like she's been putting in she gives herself a really good chance of staying in."

Praise for POTM Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp's low strike saw the hosts 2-0 up in the 55th minute. Receiving the Player of the Match award, Taylor was quick to praise the star forward.

"I thought Lauren was excellent today. I thought with and without the ball, considering she's been away, obviously played games for England, come back to us, she trained with us Thursday and stayed out the whole session, she's practising so much after training, on her finishing," he said.

"I thought it was a magical goal, can't believe that she didn't win gold of the month and I'll say it again because I think it's possibly one of the best goals I've ever seen, let alone month. But today's was special. What a goal, I mean, to be able to finesse that from that distance."

Manchester City are currently in contract discussions with Hemp over her future at the club and are keen to secure the Lionesses goal scorer for another contract.