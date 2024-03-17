Erik ten Hag hopes Amad Diallo’s extra-time winner in a remarkable FA Cup quarter-final contest with Liverpool could be a turning point for Manchester United and inspire his team to “amazing things”.

After holding an early lead, United came from 2-1 and 3-2 down at Old Trafford to keep alive their last realistic chance of silverware this season with Amad’s goal in the 120th minute bringing an epic conclusion to this dramatic encounter and booking a semi-final against Coventry City next month.

“It could be [a turning point] but we have missed so many opportunities,” Ten Hag said. “Every team needs these moments in a season but we never had one.

“This could be the moment that gives the team energy and the belief that they can do amazing things. When you can beat Liverpool like this you can beat any opponent.”

The United manager believes his side produced their best football of the season at the start of the quarter‑final only to lose their way as Liverpool started to dominate.

Ten Hag praised the character of his players, particularly 21-year-old Amad, whose season has been disrupted by injury and a lack of playing time.

“I am pleased with the performance of my team,” he said. “The first 35 minutes we show again that the future of this team is very bright. There is huge potential. We have to get it out and get consistency.

“The first 35 minutes I think were the best minutes from our season. It was really fun to be part of this game.

“After the first 35 we had our drop and allowed them to be back in the game. We know they have a very good team but we showed resilience and determination to win the game.

“I am so happy for him [Amad]. He is one of the players who had huge setbacks. He had a big injury and returned where there is a lot of competition in his position. He doesn’t always get the time his performances in training deserve but we know he can do it.”

Klopp: It's first time I saw team struggle

Exiting the competition means Liverpool can no longer win four trophies in the final season of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

The Liverpool mana­ger admitted his side toiled in extra time when the demands on a squad that has thrived in adversity recently finally caught up with them.

“We didn’t finish the game off and when you leave the door open away from home at Old Trafford it’s clear they will get chances and they could score the equaliser. Marcus [Rashford] had a big chance at the end of normal time. It was then really hard for us," Klopp said.

“That was the first time I saw my team really struggling. We played a lot of football recently and then go 3-2 up and all good and then they win 4-3.

“They fought extremely hard as well. You want to go to the semi-finals and both teams understood the importance of the occasion and the competition. We tried absolutely everything and didn’t get a lot from it.”

Meanwhile, the Football Association has released a statement condemning tragedy chanting that was heard before and during the match and vowed to liaise with police over the matter.

The statement read: “We are aware of the reported tragedy ­chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”