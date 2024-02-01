Chelsea will have to dramatically improve if they are to prevent another drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later this month, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

The Chelsea manager admitted that Liverpool were “better in all areas” during their 4-1 Premier League loss at Anfield last night which saw Jurgen Klopp’s team maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Conor Bradley was the star as he scored his first Liverpool goal in between providing assists for Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai. Although Christopher Nkunku scored a late consolation goal for the visitors, Luis Diaz ensured Liverpool’s winning margin remained handsome.

That Darwin Nunez struck the woodwork four times, including from the penalty spot, which is the most in a game since Opta started recording in 2003, highlighted that Chelsea were fortunate to escape without less punishment.

Pochettino said that there must be a drastic improvement in his team’s attitude and performance level before the two teams meet again at Wembley on February 25.

“The performance wasn’t good from us,” said the Chelsea manager, who has presided over six Premier League away defeats this season.

“If we want to match them and compete with them in the final then we have to compete in a different way. They were more aggressive than us. They were better than us in all areas.

“Of course it is going to be different at Wembley. The feeling the players have now is good because they know if they repeat this performance it will be the same result.

“We need to improve and we need to push ourselves a little bit more. We have to learn. If we want to compete with Liverpool, one of the best teams in England for many years, we have to raise our level.”

'It just feels like a dream'

Meanwhile, Klopp was left in awe of 20-year-old Bradley, who was making only his second Premier League appearance. The right back has now provided five assists in his past four outings and said after the match it “just feels like I’m in a dream”.

His manager added: “I knew he would be good because in my left ear I had [assistant manager] Pepijn Lijnders and in my right ear I had Vitor Matos [elite development coach].

“I loved him from the first days and I didn’t need a lot of convincing. It is a joy to watch him since he comes back from injury and all credit to the academy.”

Klopp was also not concerned by Nunez misfiring so notably with an extreme example of a frequent trademark. The Uruguayan had two shots pushed onto the woodwork, struck a penalty against the post and smashed a header off the crossbar.

“Insane first half, unbelievable. Outstanding. Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously because he has so many situations where he missed,” Klopp added.

“The first time since we count a player hits the woodwork four times in a game. Think you are in his boots and how that feels. Missing a penalty you could see at half-time he was really upset with himself.

“It’s just crazy that he creates that many. Imagine for a second he would take them all. The numbers would be absolutely insane, to an extent where we wouldn’t understand it any more so it’s normal. For us, it’s unimportant. We scored four goals, who cares if we could have scored a fifth or sixth?”