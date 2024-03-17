Manchester City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi final, and Championship Coventry will face Manchester United at Wembley after a blockbuster weekend of FA Cup action.

The draw for the semi finals following this weekend's quarter finals, sees the final four face off on the weekend of April 20th and 21st, it has been confirmed.

Last year's winners, Manchester City, remain in the competition as they look to lift the trophy for the eighth time.

Quarter final recap

A wonderful weekend of FA Cup football kicked off in the Midlands on Saturday afternoon, with Championship Coventry City, taking on Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The cup tie truly epitomised the magic of the competition. It was a spectacular game of football as Championship Coventry scored twice in stoppage time to knock Wolves out of the competition and book their place at Wembley.

Holders Manchester City eased past Newcastle at the Etihad, reaching the last four of the competition for the sixth consecutive season.

On Sunday, the last two FA Cup quarterfinals took place as Leicester City travelled to Chelsea and Manchester United hosted Liverpool.

In the repeat of the 2021 FA Cup final, it looked for a while that a potential giant killing could have been on the cards. Chelsea led the game by two goals at halftime.

But a crazy ten minutes at the beginning of the second half saw Axel Disasi have a moment to forget, scoring an own goal from 40 yards out, bringing the Foxes back into the game. Stephy Mavididi then put Leicester in front with just half an hour to play.

However, it wasn't meant to be for the Championship side, who had a player sent off and went on to concede two goals in stoppage time, to be dumped out of the competition.

The final cup tie of the weekend was the small matter of Manchester United taking on Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, who had not won an FA Cup tie at the theatre of dreams in 103 years, were attempting to keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge of the Reds.

Things didn't start off too well for Liverpool, as they found themselves behind just ten minutes into the game as Scott McTominay scored his ninth goal of the season (in all competitions).

Although, by half time, the team from Merseyside found themselves in front, scoring three goals in two minutes.

United were extremely poor in the second half and looked to be heading out of the competition.

But, from nowhere, in the 87th minute of the game, Anthony found an equaliser for the Red Devils and forced extra time for the first time in this campaign's FA Cup quarter finals.

Extra time was eventful, as Harvey Elliott fired Liverpool in front on the verge of the end of the first period.

But, in the second period, Marcus Rashfordhad no plans to let the side from Merseyside reach the semi-finals with ease, and he found a leveller with just eight minutes to play.

In true FA Cup fashion, the drama continued right until the very last second as Amad Diallo fired Manchester United into the FA Cup semi finals with a goal in the 121st minute, knocking their biggest rivals out of the competition and bringing an end to Klopp's hopes of a fairytale quadruple.

Wembley set for blockbuster weekend

Four previous FA Cup winners are set to compete under the Wembley arch for a spot in the FA Cup final.

Championship Coventry are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and are joined by treble winners Manchester City, twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United, and Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

The two-cup ties will take place on Saturday, April 20th, and Sunday, April 21st.

Coventry City, the top scorers in this year's competition, will take on twelve-time winners Manchester United.

Manchester City, who are bidding for consecutive trebles, are taking on Chelsea.

A place in the final of the eldest cup competition awaits the winner of each tie on Saturday, May 25th.