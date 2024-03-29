Arsenal have just one chance left of glory this season: Sunday's Conti Cup Final. With the league title seemingly out of sight as the Gunners sit six points behind in the hunt for the WSL title, Eidevall's only real hope of lifting silverware comes this weekend.

The Arsenal boss will be hoping for a repeat of their fortunes from last season, as the Gunners defeated Chelsea to lift their sixth Conti Cup.

The last meeting between the two sides came just two weeks ago, with Arsenal being completely dominated by Chelsea and falling to a 3-1 defeat.

In a season that Jonas Eidevall has labelled "inconsistent" with progress being limited, Arsenal have the opportunity to right the wrongs of the campaign and finish the season on a high, adding to their trophy cabinet.

The Arsenal boss provided insight as to how his team are preparing for the game against Chelsea, drawing upon a valuable performance against Aston Villa last weekend that saw the Gunners run out 3-1 winners.

"It’s a big weekend for the club; there’s a focused feeling around the training centre, and we are looking forward to the game. Last week, the result was important, but the performance was even more important. We need to continue to build; Sunday will be a tough challenge, and we will need to be on our very best behaviour."

It's been a very difficult campaign for the North London club, who have failed to strike a balance in their performances. However, Eidevall showed faith in his side, as they know how to beat Chelsea - defeating the Blues 4-1 earlier this season and, of course, in last season's final.

"I don’t think there are any mental obstacles for us in terms of beating Chelsea as we’ve done so on numerous occasions but there also shouldn’t be any compliancy going into the game as we are playing against a very good team and they’ve beaten us on numerous occasions. It is really going to come down to the best team on the day and preparation plays a huge part so that’s what we are focusing on."

Fantastic Fans

Arsenal's fans are renowned up and down the country for how they get behind their team. They have sold out the Emirates numerous times this season, with their support second to none. Arsenal have sold more tickets than Chelsea ahead of the cup final on Sunday, with Jonas Eidevall praising the support the fans provide for his team. As always, the Gunners fans will be the 12th person in the crowd, hoping to help bring the trophy back to North London.

"The fans are very important for creating the atmosphere and the belief in the stadium. Our fans are been great all season.

"Our motivation is to win for our fans, for all the hours they give, travelling to support our team, it's for them we need to play, it's for them we need to win. What the fans are doing for us, for this club, is special.

"Our supporters give us that extra push. We want to do everything to reward and repay them for the faith they are putting into us and Sunday is a great opportunity for that. We are going to do our very best."