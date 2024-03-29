On Sunday, Arsenal take on Chelsea in the final of the Continental Tyres Cup. It will be the final encounter between the two sides before Emma Hayes departs Chelsea at the end of the season to become head coach of the US Women's National Team.

Hayes is on track for a fairytale ending at the West London club, with a quadruple well and truly on the cards. The Chelsea boss has won six Women's Super Leagues, five FA Cups, and two League Cups, with only the Champions League trophy alluding her - which she could still add to her trophy cabinet this season with the Blues into the semi-finals.

It's no secret that Hayes is a legend of the women's game, and no matter how this season ends at Chelsea, she has taken women's club football to another level.

Over the last three years, she has enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, with both clubs fighting for titles at the very top of the game. This weekend's cup final is a repeat of last year, when the Gunners came out 3-1 victors lifting the Conti Cup at Selhurst Park.

Eidevall admitted that he's enjoyed facing Hayes, praising her for her time at Chelsea.

"I really enjoy the challenge of coming up against Emma. What she has done at Chelsea has been very good. They’ve been the number one winners of this period."

However, the Arsenal boss acknowledged that money talks. Chelsea have been the top spenders of this period in English football. In January, the club broke the world record transfer fee by signing Mayra Ramírez from Levante for €450,000. Eidevall presented a clear link between the club's success and their spending.

"They’ve been the top spenders of this period, and that has a correlation in football. I think they spent more in the last transfer window on player acquisitions than we have at Arsenal in the last five. It just shows the level of investment that they have been able to make in order to be successful. That, of course, has been a big part of their success."