Burnley manager Vincent Kompany evaded the assembled media's questions about finance as he wants the focus to be on Saturday's vital six-pointer away at Everton.

The Turf Moor side have announced losses of £27.9m for the year ending 31 July 2023 in their latest accounts following relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Kompany's side are currently toiling in 19th and sit seven points behind Sean Dyche's side with seven games remaining.

The Goodison Park side have already had their troubles to seek so far this season - the Blues have been deducted six points already and face another points deduction soon.

Instead of attention turning to a key clash in Merseyside, all the attention was on the current financial situation at Burnley but the ex-Manchester City defender diverted any questions before a massive assignment at Sean Dyche's side.

He said: "You're asking me this - it's a three-game week and in 48 hours we've got one of the most important games of the season.

"What benefit is that to me to start talking to you about the accounts of the club?

"The only thing I can tell you is, do we look worried? Like we've lost control and calmness? We don't.

"Let me focus on the Everton game right now, that's what matters.

"We're not going to talk about that right now.

"I've told you many times since January, those are the discussions we have mid-season and the beginning of the season. Not when we have seven games left and everything to play for.

"The only thing I will try to convey as a message is it's a scenario the club has known in the past and it's a club that hasn't panicked in those moments. So why all of a sudden why should we? Do we have to portray a crisis just because that's what you're supposed to look like?"

Winning gives us better perspective

Burnley head into this one undefeated in four as Kompany insists that he always had confidence in his side to churn out results as they approach the business end of the campaign.

Credit: Getty - Alex Livesey

An impressive run, including a solid point at Chelsea on Saturday, wasn't something the Belgian head coach was keen to highlight though as he looks for the Clarets to maintain the run at Everton.

He added: "Look, they are getting something for their efforts which is good, but we need more now. I wouldn't quite call it a 'run' that we have been on, but it's just all about the next game now and taking it one game at a time.

"Each week the next game is very important and this week it's all about this Saturday. I try not to speculate on the outcome, winning gives us a better perspective than losing, I know that.

"But we are at the stage now where we have got everything to fight for. There's seven games left with everything to play for, we just have to try and win as many games as we can and I know the team will do that anyway, it's always been in us."

Players to be assessed before Saturday

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all missed Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Wolves through injury but right-back Lorenz Assignon will return from suspension.

Credit: Getty - Stewart Kendall

With Burnley having three games in the space of a week, Kompany wasn't confident every player would return for the trip along the M65.

He continued: “Hopefully. But when you have these three games in a week, we will see. Some of it will be assessed today.

“But whoever is ready and fit and whoever we think is most likely to win us the game will start.”