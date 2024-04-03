Vincent Kompany made his return to the touchline on Tuesday night as Burnley had to settle for just a point against Wolves: 1-1, after serving a suspension in Saturday’s thrilling two-all draw at Stamford Bridge.

It sees Burnley add another point to the board and go a fourth game unbeaten; Kompany had his frustrations regarding the decision to award the free kick that led to Ait Nouri's equalizer but was pleased with his side’s performance.

On Burnley's overall showing

Despite the point not doing much for Burnley’s late survival challenge, and the night going down as a missed opportunity to claw back at the sides ahead, Kompany made clear his pride in the game his team played at Turf Moor.

“I can only praise the players. They looked like a Premier League team today. It doesn’t buy us any points or get us any higher in the league. Perhaps we belong a little bit higher if it hadn’t been for so many bad decisions," he said.

“Right now we’ve not earned the right to remain in the Premier League. All we need is a fighting chance, that’s all. It was never going to be an easy season.

"It’s not surprising we are where we are but what I can guarantee you is that until the very last moment, we will keep fighting.

"I’ll take the point and go again, that’s it,” Kompany added.

Tuesday night’s match was Kompany’s first real opportunity of the season to pair strikers; Lyle Foster and new loan signing Datro Fofana, with Fofana arriving in the winter and Foster missing a large chunk of the season through struggles with his mental health. Kompany disclosed his view on how they faired as a first-time partnership.

"It just gave us a bit more running power up top. We have some really good players on the ball and also some really good runners in attack. Jacob has also given us that too.” He commented

On the decision to award Wolves the free-kick that lead to the goal

It was a questionable decision by Thomas Bramall to award a free-kick for a foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri, the eventual goalscorer of Wolves’ equalizer deep into added time. The full-back seemed to simply lose his footing rather than go down due to an outstretched Dara O’Shea leg.

Kompany spoke in his pre-match presser on Monday about how he felt refereeing standards in the Premier League were ‘not good enough'. On Tuesday night, he could hardly have had a better opportunity to say ‘I told you so’, although he surely would have rathered it came against a team other than Burnley.

“Don’t get me on referees again, that's naughty of you,” Kompany jokingly answered.

He stated: "But if we have to, of course, it was an issue. If you do a pirouette and you fall on your own, absolutely no contact made, then it's just not a foul, I think we can all agree on this.

"But then as well the referee is in the best position ever, a really good position, he sees it, I can see it from three times as far as he is and for some reason, there's a decision made out of nothing.

"Then I look at my own team, and how we defend the set-play, that's always the case, but yes, it's a repeat and it doesn't make it any easier," the Belgian added.

Burnley next face a tough trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, with the Toffees being one of the sides the Clarets need to gain points on; defeat could spell a sliding doors moment in their late push for Premier League salvation after a season of struggle.