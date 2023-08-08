Are Burnley ready for their return to the Premier League?

When Burnley lifted the Championship trophy back in May, the future seemed bright. A young squad with a blend of experience, a hungry manager in Vincent Kompany taking his first crack at the top flight, a fan base united after relegation 12 months prior.

As the Premier League beckons, what shape do The Clarets find themselves ahead of facing treble winners Manchester City to kickstart the new campaign.

Squad depth

The compliment paid to Sean Dyche during his time in Lancashire was always that he worked wonders on a shoe string budget and with a thin squad. Since his departure, chairman Alan Pace – alongside minority shareholders also from the United States – has not been afraid to open the chequebook for new players.

The club’s transfer record was supposedly broken when bringing Switzerland striker Zeki Amdouni to Turf Moor from Basel, before another large sum was forked out for England youngster James Trafford.

Dara O’Shea joined early in the window. Versatile, young but with plenty of first team experience, through the door quickly. It is a shrewd signing at face value which, at this stage, is all we can judge it on.

Lawrence Vigouroux was seemingly out of nowhere but adds an experienced head to relatively young goalkeeping department, while Nathan Redmond is also through the door as an extra body in midfield.

There are still gaps. Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsey look to be filling the gaps in central midfield with Albert Sambi Lokonga also linked to bolster the ranks.

Defensively, another left back would be welcomed with open arms – Ian Maatsen the name floating around after he impressed on loan last season. Connor Roberts has featured there at times in pre-season but only as a stopgap.

And, of course, there will still be outgoings too. Regardless of what he says, Wout Weghorst wants out and he might be about to get his way with a deal struck with German side Hoffenheim. Another goal-scorer might have to be recruited to take his place.

Experience might be lacking throughout, but the squad’s potential is booming, and it might be their fearless nature that carries them through the tough moments over the season.

Tough start could leave Clarets scrambling for points

You would be hard-pressed to find a more difficult start to the season in the Premier League this season.

Starting with the curtain-raiser against Pep Guardiola and City, Burnley follow that with home games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. The away game at Luton Town is already postponed due to work at The Hatters’ home, Kenilworth Road.

After the break, Kompany takes his side to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United with a home game against Manchester United in between, before facing Chelsea at Turf Moor at the beginning of October.

The challenge will be to keep morale in the camp from dropping. There is every chance that, by October, they could have more defeats than what they suffered across the entirety of last season. It could be a real test of Kompany’s management.

How they start will matter. Picking up points will be a challenge throughout the season, and the team will have to be flexible with how they set up if they are to get results where few would expect them to.

But that is the key point, very few would envisage Burnley picking up maximum points in any of the games against the bigger sides. These games are almost free hits, and how often do we see a newly-promoted side playing without fear and full of energy and spring a surprise?

The expectations should be higher than survival

Let’s leave the negativity at the door. This Burnley side is good, much better than the one that slipped out of the division in 2022.

There is hope for the future, which has not always been there. Having young and hungry players is one thing, having players with the talent is another. The Burnley team has both and, with the right additions before the end of the window, the squad is in a healthy position.

Having confidence running through the ranks can give a side that extra 10 per cent that takes them over the line in the close games.

So, even if the start does not go the way Clarets fans would want, they should keep the faith.

Burnley will cause a few stings this season, and should be alright over the course of the campaign. Kompany got it spot on last season, it would be a smart move to bank on him getting it right again this season.