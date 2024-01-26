While Luton Town haven't beaten the same opposition away from home twice in the same term since Stoke City in 1984-85, Rob Edwards was determined ahead of his side's second trip to Goodison Park of the season.

Amidst a preview of Saturday afternoon's action against Everton, Edwards also talked transfers, the team's warm weather training in Dubai, and even the news of Jurgen Klopp's stepping down at Liverpool.

From Dubai to Walton, Liverpool

While the Winter break has been a relatively alien addition to Premier League scheduling, Luton found time to get away and work on some valuable warm weather training. Edwards spoke of how it helped to rejuvenate his squad as the Hatters followed in the footsteps of Arsenal who had also used the desert city to their advantage in the break.

“It was good, we enjoyed it. It refreshed us a little bit. We got some good training in, we’ll see what it does for the group. Hopefully, we can come back and hit the ground running.”

“I think it’s good away from all known pressure on us and just being able to chill out - it was nice. It’s difficult for me to do that anyway. Even when you’re around a pool, you’re still thinking about what’s next. I think it was good for the lads to be able to switch off and spend some time together, but we’re back now and focussed. It was a really good few days.”

Squad news ahead of Everton

As was to be expected, aside from the long term absence of Marvelous Nakamba, Luton's squad news remained relatively unchanged. Mads Andersen is still trying to work back from a hamstring strain, while Albert Sambi Lokonga was monitored for discomfort in his Achilles. Jordan Clark misses Saturday's action for a different reason.

“We’re still missing Mads, it’s been a few weeks. Jordan Clark’s suspended, but other than that, we’re there or thereabouts. There’s one or two that we’re going to have to manage as well because we’ve got a huge game a couple of games later. So, we’ll be looking at that, but we’ll be going into this game with a team that’s as strong as possible to try and win the game.”

“Clicker got yellows in both Bolton games, so he’s suspended for this one which is a blow. Just as we’re getting him back fit and firing but it gives other people opportunities.”

“(Sambi's) good, he’s been training all this week. He was just feeling his Achilles, so we felt it was the right thing to just give him a breather in that game (Bolton away) but he’s fit and available.”

Confidence from the previous fixture, more so with Barkley's return to Goodison?

Back in October, Luton recorded their first Premier League victory in an historic 2-1 away showing. Edwards explained how although the fixture is different, that previous result still gives a bit of much needed confidence.

“It’ll give us good belief, but you’re right - time has passed. It’s going to be a different game, a different occasion and we’ll take that as it is. But it can give us confidence and I think we’re in good form. We’re in a good period at the moment so we want to continue that. We’re really looking forward to the game anyway."

Another aspect that separates the two matchups, is the involvement of Ross Barkley. He returns to Everton for the first time in a Luton shirt. Edwards examined the prospect of the newfound cult midfielder getting a good reception at his boyhood club.

“I don’t know (what sort of reaction he’ll get). We were laughing about it today. I’m not sure. I think everyone realises how good a player he is and there’s a lot of water under the bridge and a lot of time has passed since then. I hope he gets a good one, but Ross will be able to deal with whatever comes his way.”

“He’s in a good place at the moment and he’s enjoying his football and long may that continue. I think he’s really looking forward to tomorrow. That’s his club, so he’s looking forward to it.”

Edwards "understands" Klopp's reasons for leaving Liverpool

Although not to do with Luton, one of the first topics of the day surrounding the freshly broken morning news of Jurgen Klopp's decision to wind down his Anfield career at the end of this Premier League season. Citing a lack of energy as well as the longing for a more "normal life", the German can now consider a sabbatical period - or even retirement.

When asked about the successful former-Dortmund boss, Rob Edwards offered a consummate approach.

"He’s a huge part of that football club at the moment. I’ve got the utmost respect for him, he’s one of the best that there’s been - ever. I’ve been really privileged to come up against his team earlier in the season and I’m looking forward to another opportunity coming up. What he’s done at that club, and wherever he’s been, is sensational."

"I get it, I understand the reasons. This job is intense, I can’t imagine what it’s like at an institution like Liverpool and to do what he’s done, the success he’s had - amazing work.”

Building on this, I asked Edwards what exactly keeps him fresh and what advice he could give young managers from his perspective.

“Don’t do it! (laughs) Look, like I said, after playing I think it’s the best job in the world and I’m really lucky and privileged to be doing it. I need good people around me, good family that supports me as well. I think that’s really important because you’re carrying a lot of stuff with you all the time and you have to be able to delegate and allow people to do their thing because no one person does this job by themselves anymore. There’s too much to do. Be organised, delegate and allow people to their jobs. Trust people, I think that’s really important, and have good support around you. I couldn’t do this job without the brilliant people that I work with. Hopefully they know that, hopefully I tell them that enough."

"It’s on your mind all the time, the decisions. Who are you going to let down? The difficult conversations you’ve got to have constantly, almost daily. That’s the bit that can take up a lot of your time, focus and your energy. Again, in football as well, especially this year even though it’s a really exciting journey that we’re on - there can be more downs than ups. You can take that very personally as well in this job, so that’s something you’ve got to deal with as well and try to stay as level as possible. That can be difficult, at times in an emotional job like this. Those are the things that I think are important.”