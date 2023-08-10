Vincent Kompany praises Burnley side full of "Easter eggs" ahead of new campaign

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Burnley's Premier League comeback on Friday night, as they prepare to welcome recent treble winners Manchester City.

The Clarets won the Championship at a canter last campaign, amassing 101 points and only losing one of their 23 league games at Turf Moor, although their return to the top flight will test their near perfect home record.

The ex-City captain seemed in an optimistic mood on Thursday afternoon, eager to get stuck in to what promises to be an exciting campaign for the Lancashire outfit.

Quotes

On pre-season preparations

Eyebrows were raised when Burnley's squad returned to pre-season training at the beginning of June, although Kompany believes that it was the right decision.

"The pre-season was an extended one but it was the best decision we made", stated Kompany. "It was so valuable beacuse even at our level, you can get put to sleep by success.

"The biggest thing is identifying the level we need to be at to compete this season. I think this pre-season gave us the time to be together and reassess the level, look at what we wanted to become and act on it.

"It’s been a really valuable period of time, but the most valuable period of time comes now with the games and the new players coming. I’m really big on cohesion and that side of the squad."

On the transfer market

The Clarets have made 10 signings so far in the summer window, although did lose six players that were in on loan during the Championship campaign. The 37-year-old admits that, despite their summer overhaul, the club have to accept that some of those players may not return.

He also gave Burnley fans some positive news about possible new arrival Aaron Ramsey as talks with Aston Villa progress.

"Sander [Berge] is a player with Premier League experience, which is important for us. We don’t have a lot of it at the moment. He is a player with size and technical ability. He is able to receive the ball either in the first phase or in between the line a bit higher up.

"You mention Aaron Ramsey, the latest I've heard is that we’re close. He’s not our player yet but I hope he will be soon.

"The reality is they [Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen] used to be our players but they’re not our players at the moment, so we’re in that conflicting situation. I know the players very well, we’ve had great experiences together, but at the moment they’re not our players, so I have to respect that decision, even if I really like them.

Former Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend had featured during the club's pre-season outings, although the Belgian outlined the details as to why it was not the right move for the club to make.

"We initially made sure that we have terms agreed with Andros, so we did offer him a deal, but it was pending on a couple of things, mainly where our recruitment was going and the recovery of some players who picked up injuries in pre-season. It was quite transparent in that sense.

"He has been brilliant. He has been fit, working hard and good for our dressing room. With the players we already had in the building and the players we wanted to bring in, it just didn’t make sense for us to complete the deal."

On facing Manchester City

A lot was made last season when Kompnay faced off against his former employers for the first time, although City's 6-0 drubbing of the then Championship side dampened spirits. In fact, the last time Burnley took a point from the Citizens came in February 2018, with the Clarets boss starting for City that day.

"Last season we played them when they just turned a corner, they had a bit of a tougher start but they turned a corner, they had the RB Leipzig 7-0 win and obviously our game was right in the middle of the period where they meant business. That’s the team I want to compete with, that’s the image I have, everything else is speculation, we’ll see.

"No team ever did the 100 points, they did it. No team ever did the English quadruple, they did it. They have won the treble now so you wouldn’t put it past them [to win four league titles in a row]. Our concern now is that the league starts with everyone on zero points, so our concern is to get the best and that’s all we care about."

When asked about City's recent summer signings and a possible treble-inflicted hangover, the Belgian was quick to dismiss the idea of a lacklustre visiting side at Turf Moor tomorrow night.

"I’m sure after winning the treble last season, Pep doesn’t mind starting the season a little bit behind, he’ll be alright. There will be lots of smiling faces in that building saying ‘don’t fall for it’."