Rodri could have a tough night in store tomorrow as the sun sets over the Santiago Bernabéu, as Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the Champions League last eight.

The Spaniard, who is almost certainly the best holding midfielder in the world, will have a tough task on his hands when he tries to keep 20-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham quiet for 90 minutes.

Bellingham has 28 goal contributions from 29 matches for Real Madrid this season and has taken the Champions League by storm in his first season at Los Blancos, averaging over a goal contribution per game.

However, if there is anyone capable of neutralising the Birmingham academy product, it is Rodri.

The Spaniard commented on the Englishman's all round game, saying: "We know Jude because we have faced Dortmund - he is so powerful and strong, has the ability to arrive at the second line and control the game. But I don’t like focusing on one player - they have enormous potential in all the lines, and we have to adapt to that."

The encounter between the two giants sets up to be exhilarating as two of the best sides in the world go to battle.

Big battle ahead

Manchester City have the experience in the tank of knowing how to defeat Real Madrid, which they did in spectacular fashion in last season's Champions League semi-final.

However, much like Guardiola, Rodri downplayed the bearing this will have on tomorrow's game, presenting Madrid as a different outfit from what they were a year ago.

"We have the experience of last year but we don’t think much about that. We know that we are going to face a different Real Madrid. We’re facing the favourites, we already know each other quite well and we’re expecting a tough game tomorrow.

"They don’t play the same way. They control and have a different way of playing. We respect Real. We know whatever happens it will never be finished. Even if things go good or bad tomorrow, we have the second leg."

However, Rodri did reflect upon how the numerous experiences the Citizens have had, both winning and losing against Los Blancos have been extremely positive in taking Manchester City to the next level.

"It gives you a little more composure and serenity on the pitch. Of course, we learn from the past, when you lose and when you win and I think having both experience’s it has made us a much more mature team than the first time we played them. It gives us confidence, but we must bring the best versions of ourselves to compete against Real."

The Spaniard went on to add that the invaluable experience of winning the Champions League has completely shifted the mindset of Manchester City, allowing them to bid for back-to-back European titles.

"We have experience of winning this competition and we have a different mentality with more composure. We know that nothing will be done tomorrow and we need a good result here. We hope the experience of winning this competition will give us the confidence tomorrow to do the right things."

Advantage Madrid?

Tomorrow's game will be Manchester City's fourth in nine days whereas Real Madrid are coming off the back of a weekend without a game.

Rodri delivered his verdict on how this could impact tomorrow's game.

"We're involved in the Premier League fight which makes us play every three days, giving everything, without rest. Real Madrid didn't have a game this weekend, so they could rest a bit more. So maybe, they have a bit of an advantage, let’s see how the team responds tomorrow physically.

"But, it’s something that we are not worried about because we have many years experience and this team has been playing at these kinds of stages with the same rhythm of games for the past years. So, we would like to rest like them but it’s something that doesn’t worry us."