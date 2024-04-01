Man City 0-0 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

In a contest that was expected to change the Premier League title race, Manchester City and Arsenal played out a dull 0-0 draw, gifting Liverpool control at the top of the table.

Here are our player ratings.

Stefan Ortega - 5/10

He was never troubled by the Arsenal attack and didn’t have to make many saves. However, he made a big save in the second half against Trossard to keep the scores level.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

He was Man City's best defender of the game. He controlled the backline and made sure Arsenal didn’t have many chances. Helped build up attacks as well.

Nathan Ake - 5/10

He came off in the 27th minute due to injury, so he couldn’t make a significant impact on the game.

Josko Gvardiol - 4/10

The Croatian gave the ball away to the Arsenal attack serval times; they were lucky not to be punished.

Manuel Akanji - 5/10

He played well, stopping Arsenal attackers, but didn’t really do anything big to impact the game.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

He was good in midfield and helped control the game and tempo, but he couldn’t really create any clear-cut chances for City’s forwards.

Rodri - 7/10

One of City’s best players on the day tried to create chances whilst doing his defensive duties.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

The player tried to create chances for Haaland but never really troubled a strong Arsenal defence. However, he was one of City’s best players of the game.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Silva played a big role for City, dropping deep to start attacks, but when it came to the final ball, Silva and the whole City team couldn’t deliver.

Phil Foden - 5/10

Foden Couldn’t really get into the game, and this is shown in the rating. Again, the Arsenal defence was strong, but the English international didn’t really trouble Raya or the backline.

Erling Haaland - 4/10

The Norwegian couldn’t get into the game due to good defending by the Arsenal centre-backs. He tried to get on the end of chances but was overpowered by Gabriel. Very off day for Haaland.

Substitutes

Rico Lewis - 5/10

He came halfway through the first half for Ake and played a good game. He stopped Jesus and Trossard from having many chances and did his job well.

Jeremy Doku - 4/10

He was brought on to change the game, and he brought something different. However, his product wasn’t there, and he didn’t really trouble Arsenal’s backline.

Jack Grealish - 5/10

It's the same as Doku; Grealish was brought on to add something different but couldn’t make a big impact on the game coming off the bench.

Arsenal

David Raya - 6/10

Raya didn’t have to make many saves except a few in the first half. However, as the whole backline, it was an awe-inspiring performance from the goalkeeper and earned Arsenal a well-earned point.

William Saliba - 9/10

He was the best player on the field, which earned him the man of the match. He never put a foot wrong, made sure Haaland was quiet and produced yet another world-class performance for Arsenal.

Ben White - 7/10

He played a vital part in Arsenal's attacks in the first half. He was good at the back and ensured Foden never had a sniff at goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10

Same as Saliba's colossal performance from Gabriel. He pocketed Haaland for the third time this season and helped Arsenal come away from Etihad with a point for the first time in seven years.

Jakub Kiwior - 5/10

He was good, but he was nervous, which was why he could replace him in the second half. However, he played well against a tough City team.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The captain was brilliant for Arsenal, tried to create chances and push Arsenal upfield, but was unlucky in certain situations.

Jorginho – 5/10

He played his role in the Arsenal midfield and helped stop City’s attacks playing the defensive midfield position.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Another brilliant performance from the English international. Again, he proved why he has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

Bukayo Saka - 5/10

He was coming back from an international break with an injury. He tried to get into the game but could tell he wasn’t himself. However, he came out of his shell more in the second half and created good chances.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

The Brazilian had Arsenal’s two best chances of the match but couldn’t convert them. Coming back from an injury, he was a bit rusty, but it was a good performance by the ex-Man City player.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

One of Arsenal’s best players. He helped start attacks and ran his socks off for 90 minutes.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5/10

He brought on to stop Doku, and he did his job. Coming back from injury and made a few mistakes, but apart from that played well.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Partey brings something different to this Arsenal side, and you can tell from his time on the field. It helps push Arsenal up the pitch faster, but it’s a good cameo from the midfielder.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

He had the best chance in the second half but made the wrong decision, but again, he played well against one of the best teams in the league.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

He only had 10 minutes on the bench so he couldn’t create anything. If he were fit, it would have been a game-changer for Arenal.