The recent midweek fixtures of the Premier League have been an excellent showcase of some of the English talent that are coming up through the ranks; both Cole Palmer and Phil Foden scoring a hat trick for their respective teams and taking their sides to victory.

Not only is this talent shining on home soil, the youth of today are excelling all across the world whilst also taking major roles at international levels.

Phil Foden will be the first name on many people's lips, but as of May last year, the Englishman has now surpassed the 'under 23' bracket - so let's look at who in that age group has a true potential to rise to the top.

Jude Bellingham

At 20 years of age, the shining light from Birmingham is now the middle man at one of the largest clubs in the world - Real Madrid.

Rising through the ranks at Birmingham City at the start of his career, Bellingham made his official debut for the Blues in July 2019 at the age of 16.

Jude stayed at the club for only a year before the European heavy-hitters came knocking on his agent's door.

Borussia Dortmund won the race for the youth star and signed him in July 2020, where he remained for three seasons, making 132 appearances for the German giants and scoring 24 goals.

Whilst out in Germany, the Birmingham wonder-kid collected his first cap for the England international side in November 2020 at 17 years of age in an emphatic 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, becoming England's third-youngest full international.

July last year was when Real Madrid made the big summer signing, splashing a reported £88 million pounds on their new number five, with add-ons which could potentially rise to £114 million.

Scoring 20 in his 32 appearances so far for Los Blancos, Jude Bellingham is the hottest young prospect for England right now, and is likely to take an integral role in the middle of the park for the Three Lions this summer in the UEFA European Championship.

Many say England international Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers the Premier League has to offer right now, scoring 13 and getting 8 assists from the right flank, playing a crucial role out wide for the Gunners in their race for the title.

Saka signed his first contract for the club in 2010 at the age of eight, progressing and impressing for the Hale End Academy before making his debut for the club under Unai Emery in the Ukraine Capital in 2018 following his 17th birthday.

Taking his first steps on the field in the Europa League, the 22-year-old now competes at the highest level in the Champions League where he has seven direct goal contributions.

Bukayo Saka has pledged his future to Arteta's side and hopes to drive the team to silverware.

Major moments have happened in his appearances for the national team, gaining his first cap in 2020 against Wales, before missing one of three penalties which failed to hit the back of the net in the 2020 Euro's final seeing Italy lift the trophy.

This led to substantial amounts of racial abuse received to the Brit, but Saka has proved to take this in his stride and looks to make things right this summer.

Chelsea and former-Manchester City forward Cole Palmer has taken the headlines, fans claiming he is the 'signing of the season'.

The Mancunian began his career for City in June 2020, making his professional debut in the EFL Cup against Burnley.

Scoring six for the Premier League champions in his time at the club whilst acting as a sporadic attacker under Pep Guardiola, Palmer made the move to Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea for a reported £42.5 million transfer fee.

Cole has took the league by storm in his fourth Premier League season as he has scored 16 and assisted eight goals for the West London side.

Palmer received his first international call-up in the qualifiers for the imminent summer tournament following putting pen-to-paper for Chelsea, collecting his first red cap after taking to the pitch against Malta at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate is expected to take Palmer to the upcoming Euro's where the 21-year-old will be looking to fight for his position on the field and take England to their first trophy since 1966.

The youngest name from this list of hot prospects is Manchester United's very own Kobbie Mainoo who is only 18-years old.

Spending his youth career at the Red Devils, similarly to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, the teenager has become a key player under Erik Ten Hag.

Mainoo made his senior debut in January 2023 in a home win against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

25 appearances later and now Kobbie Mainoo features in the middle of the park for United acting as a progressive defensive midfield role.

Man United's number 37 made his first trip to St George's Park in the recent international break to make his debut for England against Belgium in their 2-2 draw.

Kobbie Mainoo looks a natural in the Premier League in a red shirt, and many England fans are hopeful to see him wear the three lions on his chest in Germany this summer.

In terms of the future of England's defence, there are many names who the national side can be hopeful to see progress and achieve coming into the back line of the squad.

Alongside the picks of future talents in Jarred Branthwaite, Marc Guéhi and Levi Colwill for Gareth Southgate, Rico Lewis has been played a part in the success of Manchester City so far this season.

Versatility is one of Lewis' proven strong points, comfortably filling in as a full-back or defensive midfielder.

Born and raised in Manchester, Lewis joined City in 2011.

Rico Lewis made his first appearance in the professional world for Manchester City after a number of years in their youth system against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League back in 2022 - whilst making his senior debut for England in November last year.

The 19-year-old is yet to cement his role in Guardiola's side, but it is certain he will continue to stand out and may feature in the white shirt of the England national side this summer.