It was patience personified by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as they came from behind to defeat Manchester United 3-1 at The Etihad.

Phil Foden continued his hot streak in front of goal as he produced a scintillating display beyond his brace.

Here are the player ratings from what was a close contest at the Etihad for large parts of the game.

Manchester City

Ederson: 8/10

The world-class keeper didn't have much to face as United only mustered a total of three shots throughout the game, however, the concentration from the Brazilian was much needed, as he produced a brilliant tackle to deny Garnacho from going through on goal.

Kyle Walker: 8/10

The veteran full-back once again showed his experience and quality throughout the game and nullified Rashford well with his recovery pace. Stalwart.

Ruben Dias: 7/10

Nearly made an error leading to goal with a slip which Rashford failed to take advantage of. However, held his own well on the ball and played a huge part in sustaining attacks high up the pitch.

Nathan Ake: 8/10

98% passing accuracy from 86 passes completed as well as 13 passes into the final third. The Dutchman's importance tonight was emphasized once again with his ball-playing ability one of the best around from a centre-back.

Rodri: 9/10

A strong, reliant performance as ever from the defensive-midfielder who picked up two assists, the second one coming from a brilliant bit of counter-pressing to dispossess Amrabat.

John Stones: 8/10

Another who was so calm and composed on the ball. 92% passing accuracy from the Englishman who was pivotal in the aim of City retaining possession high up the pitch.

Jeremy Doku: 6/10

Struggled to get the better of Diogo Dalot, whilst possessing the pace but a lack of confidence in taking on the full-back was evident before inevitably getting subbed off.

Bernardo Silva: 8/10

Elegant and technically superb whenever on the ball. His unpredictability and tactical awareness made it extremely hard for any United player to get near him.

Kevin De Bruyne: 8/10

The Belgian didn't pick up a goal contribution but his overall threat drifting into wide spaces was one United's midfield struggled to maintain later in the second half.

Phil Foden: 10/10

A stellar performance from the 23-year-old. Two wonderfully worked goals but the defensive contribution showed in the latter stages of the game is exemplary of a complete performance. What a player.

Erling Haaland: 7/10

A mind-boggling moment as he was presented with a chance that was harder to miss than score in the first half. However, he made amends as he slotted to seal off the game. Phew.

Substitutes

Julian Alvarez (59' for Jeremy Doku): 7/10

Two chances created after coming off the bench with a nice assist from a brilliant bit of movement for Foden's second goal.

Oscar Bobb (90' for Phil Foden): N/A

Andre Onana: 7/10

A somewhat decent performance for United fans to be positive of, as he showed off his distribution, especially in the first half. The keeper, who has come under plenty of scrutiny this season, couldn't have done much more for any of the three goals.

Diogo Dalot: 8/10

The full-back couldn't have done much more up against Jeremy Doku in the first half as he coped well with the one v one threat defensively. 100% tackle win rate along with 100% aerial duels won. Arguably their best player today.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

Beat by Haaland too easily and brought him down leading to a silly booking but otherwise produced a solid defensive display, keeping Haaland quiet for most parts.

Jonny Evans: 7/10

The 36-year-old might be past his best but still produced a decent defensive display, recorded no silly errors or big lapses of concentration.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Out of position at left-back and it was evident due to the lack of awareness on display when defending far-post crosses.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7/10

So young, yet so composed on the ball. Consistently showed for the ball when United had their few moments to escape pressure and push up the pitch.

Casemiro: 6/10

Managed to go a full 90' without picking up a yellow card which will come as a surprise to many. Held his own defensively in the first half making it hard for De Bruyne and Silva to combine centrally creating overloads.

Scott McTominay: 6/10

The Scotsman showed a good level of discipline for large parts of the game but his lack of technical quality was once again proved, as he stagnated a couple of United's counters.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5/10

Lack of threat from the young dynamic winger who didn't have a performance to remember.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Lots of critics over the attacker of late, but the long-serving player certainly showed up at the Etihad with a bang, as he scored a beauty that not any keeper in the world would save. Couldn't have asked for much more defensively in getting back.

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Brilliant hold-up play as he picked up an assist from Rashford's beauty. Otherwise struggled to show his technical quality - albeit found himself defending in his own half for the majority of the game.

Substitutes

Willy Kambwala (69' for Evans): 6/10

Thrown into the deep end at a game state where City were dominating. Could've and maybe should've done better to prevent Alvarez from combining with Foden for their second.

Antony (75' for Rashford): 6/10

Found himself in a defensive structure when coming off the bench and never really managed to get in any dangerous areas.

Sofyan Amrabat (82' for Mainoo): 5/10

Poor from the loanee who was faffing around on the ball before being dispossessed in the lead-up to Haaland's goal.

Omari Forson (82' for Garnacho): N/A