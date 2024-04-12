Liverpool need quick reset to prevent anticlimactic end to season

How things can change in a week. A disappointing draw to hinder a Premier League title bid followed by the shock of a convincing Europa League defeat mean Liverpool have experienced their most difficult week of the season.

A campaign that promised so much less than seven days ago is now in danger of petering out. Jurgen Klopp has at least one trophy in the bag — the Carabao Cup — in his final season in charge at Anfield, but there is no doubt that has been expected as the finish line neared.

Firstly the Premier League. One draw does not signal the end of Liverpool’s title pursuit, yet how last Sunday’s 2-2 draw away to Manchester United unfolded did not bode well. It was very much a case of two points dropped as careless defending and wasteful attacking did for the visitors.

Level on points with leaders Arsenal but behind them on goal difference is where Liverpool now find themselves with seven games still to play. Manchester City follow a point behind the pair but arguably have the kindest set of fixtures remaining.

Secondly the Europa League, which was a competition that Klopp’s team were long deemed favourites for and appeared to be living up to the billing. A showpiece final in Dublin was viewed as the perfect get-together for the German’s final game.

But then came Atalanta; and their convincing 3-0 win at Anfield in Thursday’s quarter-final first leg means not only may Klopp’s final home European match be remembered as an abject non-performance, but their most likely chance at a further trophy — and the only one not won during Klopp’s tenure — is now hanging by a thread.

Getty: Crystal Pix/MB Media

In all, a testing few days for Klopp and his players to stomach — and the manager’s annoyance and frustration were evident following the team’s first home defeat in 14 months.

This week saw Liverpool’s profligacy prove costly, but possibly most concerning were the individual errors, especially against Atalanta — their first game of six in 16 days — that spoke of a team running out of gas at the most inopportune time.

Ensuring no side-effects seep into the visit of Crystal Palace for Sunday’s league encounter is now paramount if Liverpool are to remain in the title fight. Further dropped points against the 14th-placed team in the standings would represent a complete collapse.

“First and foremost, I cannot ensure that, never could. But still, it’s the job I have to do,” Klopp said on ensuring there is no hangover.

“I don’t think it [the Atalanta loss] was a general low point but performance-wise it was a low point. But the really good thing about a really bad performance is you can play better. Start from there.

“This must feel bad and it does, so let the boys take it home, sleep on it and then come together and recover and go from there.

“On Saturday we will start preparing for Crystal Palace. We have to show a reaction, definitely, 100 per cent clear, but I cannot plan the reaction [straight] after the game. But we will show a reaction, I can promise.”

Liverpool are flagging as season reaches climax

When it was put to Klopp that the six changes he made to the line-up on Thursday may have been responsible for an uncharacteristically lacklustre showing by his team, he said that he would make the same decision again.

Deftly managing his squad despite numerous injuries has been a hallmark of Klopp’s final campaign — and the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic all being involved in the matchday squad along with Alisson’s return to full training indicates that the injury room is clearing.

Nevertheless, the need for their reintegration to be steady combined with the management of other players’ workload is a consideration on which Klopp places huge importance. “There is no pressure [to manage the injured players’ returns], that’s just the situation,” he said.

Getty: Darren Staples

“My job isn’t the easiest job in the world but it’s not the most difficult. But it’s about the players, you need to make sure you get them on the pitch and then it works out somehow.

“We’ve played different line-ups and played really good football and [on Thursday] we didn’t and that’s the reason we lost. That can be the headline. It didn’t work out and that’s absolutely fine and right.

“But we need them all and we need them all aggressive, fit, going for it, a bit angry and full of desire and not so much dealing with your own situation, ‘I need rhythm, I didn’t play for ages’ – try to avoid that.”

Liverpool have dealt with set-backs aplenty during Klopp’s time at Anfield, and if his glorious goodbye is to be fully realised, then how they reset and respond from a challenging week will be key, starting on Sunday.