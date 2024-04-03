Jurgen Klopp insists that he has no interest in watching title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City's matches in the final few weeks of the season.

The Gunners could take the top spot if they beat Luton Town on Wednesday night, with the Reds hosting Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

However, the Liverpool manager told reporters gathered at the pre-match press conference that he will not watch his title rivals, despite it being so close at the top, still scarred by Vincent Kompany’s title-winning effort in the 2018/19 season.

“I didn't even know that they play tonight. It's really not my subject.

I expect them to always win, that is not possible when they play against each other but now they don't do that anymore so I expect them always to win.

It's not about that. We need to get our points and win our football games. I'm honestly not interested.

I told you the one story years ago when I watched a game and wanted Leicester to win, but it didn't happen. That was the last time that I did that. You learn from the past, when they play my heart rate doesn't go up.”

Are Liverpool title favourites?

Ahead of the clash with the Blades, the 56-year-old insisted that his side do not care about people labelling them as the favourites for the Premier League title and are solely focused on the game on Thursday.

“The situation for us is Sheffield United and not who is the favourite.

I am pretty sure when we lost at Arsenal we were not favourites after that matchday.

Maybe rightly or not, I don’t know and I don’t care. I think I said in the last press conference, one of the most important things to get through this period is just to ignore the outside mess, because that goes up and down and is emotional and all these kind of things.

We have to be professional. We have to be emotional but in the right way. We have to be the best version of ourselves, we have to try to play the best football we can play and then let’s see what the outcome is.

There are no guarantees, there are just opportunities.”

Key players set to return?

The German confirmed that Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are set to return to the squad for Thursday’s match.

He also gave updates on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

“Curtis is in training, in contention, that is it pretty much.

The boys are doing well, Diogo and Trent are together in a group but it just looks like next week hopefully in parts of team training.

Alisson, he looks good but in his mind as well, next week he will be part of team training.

He [Bajcetic] did not play for a long time, but he’s training fully with the under-21’s this week, we will take him in training next week.”

Towards the end, Klopp addressed the status of Matip and Robertson.

"He [Matip] is running, yes, he hates that but since he got injured, this is the best moment as it was very painful at the beginning, very painful for him, but he got through that.

Now he is pain free but it all takes time. The season isn't long enough.

Andy Robertson? Yes [he's back] and very important, by the way.”

The Reds manager also cautioned supporters about expecting players to slot straight back into the starting XI once they return from injury.

“They are building the body again for all these tough things coming in Premier League games but there is no other way.

The only thing is the better we are playing the easier it is to step in from the sidelines.

We need them, they have to be back, potentially 14 games in six or seven weeks. Really tough schedule.

We need them, for the first time it'd be nice if we had a bit of luck with players coming back.”