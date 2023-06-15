Liverpool find out their Premier League 2023-24 fixtures

Liverpool will start their 2023-2024 Premier League season with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in the most notable match of the opening weekend.

Their first home match is against Bournemouth, who the Reds beat 9-0 last season, in one of the standout results of a disappointing campaign.

A tough trip to St James' Park to face Eddie Howe's Newcastle rounds off the month of August.

September consists of home games against Aston Villa and Europa Conference League winners West Ham, with trips to Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

As is stands there are only three matches in October, with Brighton away before Merseyside rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest come to Anfield.

A home game against Brentford is sandwiched in-between tough away trips to newly-promoted Luton Town and treble champions Manchester City in the month of November.

Jurgen Klopp faces a busy festive period, with seven games in 29 days, two away games against newly-promoted Sheffield United and Crystal Palace follow the home contests with Fulham.

The Reds then host Manchester United and Arsenal in consecutive weeks, before a visit to newly-promoted Burnley and another home game against Newcastle.

Mohamed Salah is expected to miss an away contest at Bournemouth and the reverse fixture against Chelsea in January, and the February trip to Arsenal, and home game against Burnley as a result of the African Cup of Nations.

The month of February is rounded off by a home contest with Luton and an away match against Brentford.

The month of March begins with Nottingham Forest away, then Manchester City at Anfield before the second Merseyside derby of the season at Goodison Park and a home match against Brighton.

April is a busy month, with Sheffield United visiting Anfield before the Reds make the short journey to Old Trafford, followed by Crystal Palace at home, then two trips to London to face Fulham and West Ham.

May begins with Tottenham Hotspur visiting Anfield, before a trip to Aston Villa then Wolves at Anfield on the final day for the third time in six seasons.



The last two times that the Reds have faced the Midlands outfit on the final day of the league season, they have lost out by a point and had a European final on the horizon.

Games to look out for

August 13th: Chelsea (A)

September 30th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

October 21st Everton (H)

November 25th: Manchester City (A)

December 16th: Manchester United (H)

December 23rd: Arsenal (H)

January 31st: Chelsea (H)

February 3rd: Arsenal (A)

March 9th: Manchester City (H)

March 16th: Everton (A)

April 6th: Manchester United (A)

May 4th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

May 19th: Wolves (H)

Full List of Liverpool Fixtures*

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change

August

August 13th: Chelsea (A)

August 19th: Bournemouth (H)

August 26th: Newcastle (A)

September

September 2nd: Aston Villa (H)

September 16th: Wolves (A)

September 23rd: West Ham (H)

September 30th: Tottenham (A)

October

October 7th: Brighton (A)

October 21st: Everton (H)

October 28th: Nottingham Forest (H)

November

November 4th: Luton Town (A)

November 11th: Brentford (H)

November 25th: Manchester City (A)

December

December 2nd: Fulham (H)

December 5th: Sheffield United (A)

December 9th: Crystal Palace (A)

December 16th: Manchester United (H)

December 23rd: Arsenal (H)

December 26th: Burnley (A)

December 30th: Newcastle (H)

January

January 13th: Bournemouth (A)

January 31st: Chelsea (H)

February

February 3rd: Arsenal (A)

February 10th: Burnley (H)

February 17th: Brentford (A)

February 24th: Luton Town (H)

March

March 2nd: Nottingham Forest (A)

March 9th: Manchester City (H)

March 16th: Everton (A)

March 30th: Brighton (H)

April

April 3rd: Sheffield United (H)

April 6th: Manchester United (A)

April 13th: Crystal Palace (H)

April 20th: Fulham (A)

April 27th: West Ham (A)

May

May 4th: Tottenham (H)

May 11th: Aston Villa (A)

May 19th: Wolves (H)