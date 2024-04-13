Edwards: City-wary Luton "going for own ‘treble’ in staying in the league"

Following a dramatic late 2-1 victory at home to AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town make the trip to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While every Premier League game is a tough test for the relegation-battling Hatters, Rob Edwards smiled through the continued injury torment.

Luton's chief paid respect to Pep Guardiola's trophy-chasing side, yet made it clear that even in the midst of more absences, the Bedfordshire club look to adopt a similarly ferocious attitude.

Team News

On paper, the odds are stacked against Luton as they go in search of points in this chapter of the season. Luton have never won an away league match against the reigning top-flight champions in 16 attempts (D3 L13).

More specifically, Man City have won their last four home league games against Luton by an aggregate score of 12-1. With big numbers to overcome, Town have it all to do, especially as Edwards dropped more weighty injury news this week.

“None of the lads that have been out injured are involved. There’s seven centre backs at the club. None of the seven have trained this week, so we’ll see where we stand for tomorrow. Obviously, we’ve got no Issa Kabore because he’s ineligible - so it’s great!”

Speaking of how his much-depleted side have prepared, Edwards continued:

“We’ve trained like a team that believes we can go and get something. We’ve had to train this morning (Friday), I probably would’ve liked to give them a little more time because of travelling but yeah, we’re in the situation we’re in at the moment but let’s go and try and attack the game. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a real privilege to go and play against them.”

Learning from past experiences

This Manchester meeting will be the third clash between the sides this season after December Premier League's battle saw City fight back at Kenilworth Road. The second game came in the FA Cup Fifth Round, as Guardiola's group ran out 6-2 victors. Injuries aside, Edwards spoke of how his team have looked to improve.

“We got some things wrong in that game. We were really aggressive and we created good chances but we obviously conceded too many as well, which can happen against that level of player.

"We went a little bit too literal with some of our man-to-man stuff and we got one or two things wrong. We’ve adjusted a few things since, so in a way it was good that it happened. I think that’s made us better.”

When asked about pressure, and whether City faced more as they enter the fixture as favourites, Luton's boss remained headstrong.

“We’ve all got our own pressures haven’t we, you know, we’re going for our own ‘treble’ in staying in the league. So, the pressure’s on us as well but I get it, they’re at home. They’re the favourites. At this stage of the season there’s always pressure mounting on every game because they’re fighting for the big trophies all the time now - but we feel the same just for different reasons.”

Player focus: Phil Foden

In a City lineup that's laden with stars, Phil Foden has shone particularly bright recently. Against Aston Villa, a brilliant hattrick made it easy to forget both Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne were rested. In the Champions League, an exemplary top-left corner effort left Real Madrid reeling.

Edwards was well-aware of just how pivotal the Cityzens' youth product could be if started.

“He’s right up there now as Player of the Season I would’ve thought now isn’t he? He’s going to be in the mix. He’s a phenomenal talent, deciding games now with his quality and his end product.

"He’s just so intelligent. He can play in a number of positions. He finds the spaces between the lines probably as well as anyone I’ve seen. He’s pretty devastating now as well. If he plays, we’ll be aware of him.”