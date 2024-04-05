AFC Bournemouth take on Luton Town for the third time this season on Saturday afternoon, with both teams' managers expressing how important this match is for them and what the three points would mean off the back of recent games.

Rob Edwards' side have taken two round trips to the Vitality Stadium this season, where the second time around they took an impressive three-goal lead at half time.

However, the Cherries took the second half of the match by storm as they became the first Premier League team in 21 years to overturn a three-goal deficit and end up winning.

The sides will go head-to-head tomorrow afternoon at Kenilworth Road, and Luton manager Rob Edwards has said supporters will need to be 'right at it' while conceding 'it's not going to be easy' facing an in-form Bournemouth.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Rob Edwards' side have taken the blow of several injuries as 10 players of their first team squad remain out for the game.

Edwards explained that 'it is nothing I have ever experienced before', to have so many influential players out of his squad.

There will be no appearances from Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Dan Potts, Amari’i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mads Andersen, Gabriel Osho or Chiedozie Ogbene as they have all been ruled out.

One player who is not totally ruled out is Reece Burke, as he stands a 50% chance of making tomorrow's fixture.

Bournemouth

Premier League Manager of the Month nominee Andoni Iraola has said that some of his squad are suffering from illness and are in 'doubtful conditions', so he can not be sure how many of the squad will be fit to play at Kenilworth Road.

Chris Mepham, Antoine Semenyo and Enes Unal are being monitored ahead of the game.

The injuries which Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra have picked up are still ongoing, so they will be ruled out of the squad.

There is some glimmer of hope for Marco Senesi to make his way back into the squad for the trip to Bedfordshire, as he is not confirmed or ruled out of the fixture.

Likely Lineups

Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Kabore; Onyedinma, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Chong; Morris

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Kelly, Mepham, Zabarnyi; Christie, Cook, Billing; Tavernier, Ouattara, Solanke

Key Players

Luton: Carlton Morris

Current captain of the Hatters, Morris remains Luton's second-top goalscorer this season behind Adebayo having scored eight goals, just one short of being the top goal scorer.

Morris has a total of 39 shots on goal this season, and just shy of 12% of these shots have ended up in the back of the net, posing a great threat to the opposition in the attacking third.

Morris has also played a great part in assisting four goals this season in the 31 games he has played.

The striker has played some part in all of Luton's Premier League fixtures this season, which proves how crucial he is to the squad, particularly stepping up as permanent captain since Lockyer's move to the sidelines.

Embed from Getty Images

Top goal scorer for the Cherries this season, Solanke has proved that his talent is not only in the amount of goals he has scored, but also his input on the pitch.

He currently sits joint-second amongst the top goalscorers this season in the Premier League, just two goals behind Erling Haaland, so he will be expected to be pushing for the Golden Boot in the final games of the season.

With three assists this season, Solanke remains a threat to opposing teams' defences and is one to watch in this fixture, especially after his important goal against Luton in March.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be held at Kenilworth Road, the home ground of Luton which has a capacity of 12,000, making it the smallest ground in the Premier League this season.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will be at 3pm BST on 5 April 2024, alongside four other Premier League fixtures which are being held at that time.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK, along with the other 3pm games held on Saturdays.

However, tuning in to Sky Sports will provide live updates as they happen, and highlights will be broadcast on BBC One's Match of the Day.