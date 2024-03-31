On a vibrant spring afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Luton Town fell just short of taking back an incredible result to Bedfordshire, in their attempts at securing Premier League survival.

The Hatters got off to an electric start in the sunshine, with Tahith Chong firing Rob Edwards' side ahead after less than one-hundred and eighty-seconds. Heung-Min Son was dispossessed and a quick breakaway saw Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Andros Townsend find Ross Barkley, who teed up Chong to fire past Guglielmo Vicario.

The hosts attempted to respond instantly and, despite not being at their best throughout the remainder of the half, Spurs should have been level at the break.

Timo Werner squandered a golden opportunity from only six-yards out, before a moment of utter madness. In the same sequence of play, Son rounded Luton shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski and hit both posts, before Werner then saw the rebound blocked while Pape Matar Sarr had his effort cleared off the line.

The equaliser came after just six minutes of second half action. Half time substitute Brennan Johnson wasted no time making an impact, as his low cross was inadvertently bundled home by Issa Kabore, with Timo Werner lurking behind him at the far post.

The winner came with only five-minutes of the ninety remaining. Werner found Johnson, he placed it on a plate for Heung-Min Son, who gobbled up the opportunity to secure three well-deserved points.

So, here's four things we learnt.

Brennan Johnson should be a consistent starter

Many Spurs fans were in disbelief that Daniel Levy splashed £50m on the rapid welsh winger in the summer, but he is now beginning to gain plenty of praise from the Tottenham faithful!

The Wales international, who has twenty-six caps to his name, registered his seventh and eighth assist of the season, as he played a monstrous part in Saturday's second half turnaround.

After the heartache of a penalty shootout loss in midweek with his country, Johnson was left on the bench by Ange Postecoglou for the clash with Luton, despite starting the two previous games before the international break.

In that time, he claimed a goal in a stellar performance at Villa Park but at Craven Cottage a week later, he was hooked off with ten minutes to go, shortly after wasting an easy opportunity from roughly six-yards out.

He replaced Dejan Kulusevski at the midway point of Saturday's clash, and was the man to make an impact. It was his cross that was turned in by Issa Kabore for the equaliser, and it was Johnson who set up Son for the winner.

After taking the second half by storm, he now surely deserves a place in the starting lineup for Tuesday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Luton show they can stay up

'The Hatters' once again showed glimpses of quality throughout the highly-competitive affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite not returning back to Kenilworth Road with a result, Rob Edwards can once again be proud of his side's performance. They managed to contain a star-studded Tottenham side, which cost £291.1m more than the entire Luton starting lineup.

The significantly weaker visitors managed seven shots in total, three of which were on target - just one less than their hosts throughout the entire ninety-minutes.

Tahith Chong gave the visitors the lead early on and, thanks to help of some impeccable last-ditch defending, they managed to contain Ange Postecoglou's men from scoring that winner, right up until the end. The Dutchman's goal means that they keep up their impressive run of scoring in the Premier League. The last time they failed to score in a league match came in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in November.

After Nottingham Forest's draw, the boys in orange now slip into the relegation zone on goal difference, however the Luton Town fans will remain confident in their bid for Premier League survival, as the run in heats up.

If they can put up that kind of performance with ten players missing through injury, then there is no reason why they cannot maintain Premier League status for the 24/25 season. Especially if they can get a few key members of the squad back for this crucial period.

Tottenham Hotspur - Second Half FC

Yet again, Ange Postecoglou's side needed to bank on a positive second half showing to secure the points at home.

In all five of their previous home games - dating back to the end of January - the Lilywhites have been trailing their opposition at half time. The last time they managed to score a first half goal at home, in all competitions, came against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

In that time, they have taken twelve points from a possible fifteen, with the sole defeat coming against a very well-drilled Wolverhampton Wanderers side in mid-February.

On Saturday, they had multiple very good opportunities in the first forty-five minutes. Werner pulled a shot wide after doing well to beat his man. Shortly after, Son hit both posts after rounding the goalkeeper, before Werner and Sarr both had goal-bound efforts blocked.

That wasn't enough to stop the players being booed off at half time, and for the first time in his reign, Ange Postecoglou took evasive action at the break, subbing off Dejan Kulusevski, who was one of many to offer a below-par showing. With just a single shot on target against a side who had conceded sixty goals before their trip to North London, Spurs really need to step up their first half showings.

Against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, who they still need to play, it won't be good enough.

Get Ross Barkley on the plane to Germany

Despite failing to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the March friendlies, there is no reason why Ross Barkley cannot earn himself a ticket for the plane to Germany for EURO 2024.

The former Chelsea and Everton man added to his tally of goal contributions on Saturday afternoon, as he assisted the Tahith Chong opener which gave 'The Hatters' a shock lead after just three minutes in North London.

Barkley now has four goals and four assists in the Premier League, meaning he has been involved in over 15% of Luton's goals in the competition throughout the season. From a midfield position, that is a simply incredible achievement for anyone, let alone for somebody who plays in a team who are currently in a tough relegation dogfight.

Even if it's not as a starter, Barkleys energy driving forward and ability to always be in the right place at the right time would be a welcome addition to Southgate's squad, and the decision would surely be welcomed by open arms from the England faithful.

If Luton are to stay up, Barkley will be pivotal to their success. With the likes of Chiedozie ogbene and Elijah Adebayo missing through injury, others need to step up and provide the chances for Carlton Morris and Tahith Chong, whilst also chipping in with some goals.

After his stellar first seven months in an orange shirt, there is no signs of the thirty-year old slowing down any time soon.