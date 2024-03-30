Two injury-troubled sides faced each other today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the recent international break.

Luton Town, the visiting side for this one, got off the mark early when Tahith Chong found the back of the net in the third minute.

Tottenham got one back at the start of the second half, Issa Kaboré knocking it into his own net failing to intercept Brennan Johnson's cross into the box.

Spurs skipper Heung-Min Son took the lead in the 86th minute when a Luton corner quickly turned to a counterattack which punished the Hatters.

Rob Edward's men couldn't get one back, seeing the home side take the three points.

Story of the Match

Ange Postecoglou made one change from Tottenham's last game, in which the Lilywhites suffered a 3-0 thrashing to Fulham, as Brennan Johnson was replaced for Timo Werner.

Luton Town had failed to win since January in the Premier League, the game before the recent international break ending one goal a piece against Nottingham Forest at home.

The Hatters boss made two changes to the starting side ahead of this one.

Chiedozie Ogbene came out of the lineup for Luke Berry whilst former-Spurs man Andros Townsend took his spot back in the team seeing Jordan Clark drop to the bench.

Heavy favourites Tottenham Hotspur began the game in fifth place whilst Rob Edwards' side sat in 17th.

Luton Town made an early statement in the third minute with a composed finish from Tahith Chong to take the lead.

This goal came from a counterattack in which Townsend skilfully took it around Yves Bissouma to get in behind the lines and put it into the danger area for Ross Barkley who found the Dutchman at the back post.

Play came to a holt soon after when Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski went down but he soon got back on his feet.

Werner just missed the target in the 15th minute from a brilliant through pass from Dejan Kulusevski which found the loanee but he couldn't convert the chance.

The home fans came to life following this when Spurs skipper Heung-Min Son hit both posts and Teden Mengi held onto the lead as he blocked a shot on the line in a frantic sequence of events.

Reece Burke received the first yellow card of the match in the 35th minute for a foul on England international James Maddison.

Luton nearly found their second as the first half came to a close, Alfie Doughty with a terrific volley at the back post but Pedro Porro did enough to block the shot.

The sound of the whistle ended the first half with the scoreline in the Hatters' favour.

Both sides made changes ahead of the second half, Kulusevski coming off for Brennan Johnson and Daiki Hashioka stepping in for Burke.

Spurs produce much improved display in second half

The second yellow came within 30 seconds of the second half for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

A Spurs equaliser came in the 51st minute of the match when Luton defender Issa Kaboré put it in his own net from a driven cross.

The Lilywhites kept the pressure on the Luton Town back line, nearly taking the lead soon after from an excellent passage of play between their attackers.

Heung-Min Son was given the next big chance of the game when a ball in behind from Pedro Porro found the 31-year-old but Kaminski did an excellent job in keeping it out.

Three massive opportunities came for the home side one after the other in the 63rd minute but they couldn't take the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Kaminski had to receive treatment following this as the Belgian clashed with the woodwork when stopping a deflection from giving Postecoglou's side the lead.

Luton just missed their shot at goal when a lovely volley from outside of the box nearly nestled in the bottom corner.

Changes in the dugout saw Maddison and Pape Sarr come off for Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur take their spots in the middle of the park.

Porro couldn't find the target in the 71st minute as his shot in the 18-yard box rocketed over the crossbar.

Goal-line technology came out when a shot from Brennan Johnson rolled along the line of Luton Town's net before Alfie Doughty scrambled across to clear the ball from crossing it.

Rob Edwards had to search for options in the latter stages of the match when Doughty had to be walked off the pitch with an injury, Cauley Woodrow taking his place.

The Tottenham skipper made it two goals to one in the 86th minute.

A counterattack from a Luton corner saw Timo Werner drill the ball into the box which found Johnson who tee'd it up for Son to fire it home.

Nine minutes of added time weren't enough for the Hatters to get one back seeing Spurs gather the three points.

This marks Luton's tenth game in a row without a win and failure to keep a clean sheet with Arsenal to play next weekend.

Player of the Match - Heung-Min Son

The Tottenham Hotspur captain takes our Man of the Match award for a brilliant performance against Luton Town this afternoon.

Leading the side on the frontline, the South Korean was integral in collecting the three points today.

Scoring the winner, Heung-Min Son had an outstanding performance for the Lilywhites; Spurs fans will hope that this type of performance will continue in the coming weeks.