Manchester City host Arsenal on Easter Sunday in what could be a title decider and in the managers' case, the Premier League's next huge rivalry.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 64 points but only one point separate them from the Citizens in 3rd highlighting the magnitude of this game.

Lets look at how things played out in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal came out victorious at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season with a 1-0 win over the Citizens but under very different circumstances to what we have coming up on Sunday.

Manchester City were without both Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. This saw them play a midfield three of Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva, while Arsenal were missing Bukayo Saka.

The absence of two of Pep Guardiola's most important midfielders that day saw Arsenal not at all troubled by City's attack as they struggled to break down Arsenal's formidable midfield and backline. Similarly, Arsenal did not create any notable chances either as City too kept it tight at the back.

With both teams unable to find the killer pass, Arteta took a leaf out of Guardiola's book and used the tactic he used against Arsenal last season in the 4-1 thumping at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal looked to use their aerial presence to bypass City's midfield and they did exactly that as Partey found Tomiyasu on the edge of City's box with a lobbed ball, who then knocked it to an onrushing Havertz who supplied the knockdown for Martinelli to strike.

Thomas Partey plays a ball into Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu plays it to Havertz who knocked it down to Martinelli who scores.

This leads us perfectly onto what we can expect to see from both sides this time round.

What Can We Expect?

Manchester City:

With City being at home and behind Arsenal in the table, you can expect them to come out looking for control and to pin Arsenal back using an inverted fullback in this instance to create an overload in the midfield creating their trademark 3-box-3 formation. Usually John Stones would be the chosen one coming into the midfield from centre back, however Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will miss this fixture. I predict Rico Lewis to fill this void coming in from right back.

If Arsenal's press is on point, City may opt long and look for Erling Haaland who proved a massive problem for the Gunners last season both home and away. His stature and physicality can be used to provide knockdowns and flick ons for oncoming runners as we saw for De Bruyne's opener at the Etihad in this fixture last season (above) and for the Belgian's goal at the Emirates last season as this example shows.

In this image, Erling Haaland wins a header against William Saliba.

This led to Tomiyasu running unto the loose ball and misplacing a pass right into the path of an on rushing De Bruyne who lobbed Ramsdale to open the scoring.

Arsenal:

The Gunners have been on a goalscoring tear recently scoring 26 goals in their last 6 league games. This has coincided with Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior's reintroduction into the side.

Kiwior is more of a natural defender than Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho helps Rice in buildup. This gives Declan Rice more freedom going forward as Jorginho is capable of holding his own under pressure in the 6.

Rice's ability to recover also makes this work so well. Arteta could continue with this system against Manchester City, however don't be suprised to see Zinchenko and Partey come on if Arsenal are looking to chase the game.

This system also allows Arsenal to defend in a 4-2-4 as Odegaard will push forward next to Havertz to initiate the press. Kiwior and White's defensive capabilities allows Arsenal to squeeze high up the pitch without fear of being beaten on the outside.

This has led teams to go long against Arsenal which Gabriel and Saliba have dealt with really well this season. As well as this pressing structure has been working for Arsenal, Arteta may be weary of pressing too intensely though as he paid the consequences for it in both City fixtures last season.

In the reverse fixture this season, Arsenal neglected City's right-hand side as they targeted Josko Gvardiol instead as they probably believed he was easier to get at than Kyle Walker. But with Walker being out Arsenal can look to pass and attack down either wing now which might catch out City.

Team News

Manchester City:

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Kyle Walker and John Stones will miss the Arsenal game following injuries suffered over the international break.

“Kyle’s [injury is] more tough than John’s but they will be out- I don’t know for how many games", said Guardiola.

Ederson looks to be back in contention after suffering a slight hamstring injury against Liverpool earlier in March.

Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel for the international fixtures but did attend training on Thursday leaving them as hopefuls for Sunday.

Arsenal:

Bukayo Saka pulled out of international duty as a precaution due to a minor muscle injury, but returned to the Arsenal camp for 'continued rehabilitation'.

Gabriel Martinelli has missed the last two fixtures for the Gunners with a foot injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes also was withdrawn from the Brazil squad due to injury.

Mikel Arteta had this to say regarding those three.

"There is a chance (they can play). Thy haven't trained. Tomorrow we have another session so there is a chance that they can be available".

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City:

Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, Doku, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Arsenal:

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Trossard, Saka, Havertz

Key Players

Manchester City - Rodri

Rodri has without a doubt been City's best player this season, he is the glue of that midfield and things seem to go wrong when he is not on the field.

The Spaniard has not lost a game for club or country in 61 matches a span stretching over 365 days. For many, he is the best defensive midfielder in the world and it is hard to argue against those claims.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Since arriving in North London, Rice has been gargantuan and is a key factor as to why Arsenal are top of the table and in a Champions League quarter final. The Englishman has shown tactical flexibility as he has performed excellently as a lone 6 or as an 8.

His performances this season have him touted as a potential PFA Player of the Season candidate. Some may say he is the best defensive midfielder in the world and again, it would be difficult to build a case against that.

