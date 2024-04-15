Middlesbrough are all but mathematically out of the playoff hunt this season, and former midfielder Ray Parlour feels they must make the playoff spots next season.

This Middlesborough team may have got to the Carabao Cup semi-finals this season, but promotion was their ultimate goal. Once finalists of the UEFA Cup during Parlour’s two and a half seasons with the club, they have fallen on hard times since.

The fans felt they were one of the favourites to get back to the top flight after manager Michael Carrick took them from 21st to fourth last season. However, a reality check has been posed on Middlesborough this season.

Parlour feels they must start to score more goals if they are to progress that one step further.

Addressing problems up front; Can Latte Lath step up next season?

“Goals have been an issue for Middlesbrough this season and Emmanuel Latte Lath is now starting to show his talent", said Parlour.

"Boro needed to replace Akpom with a player who can score regularly and I hope they have found this in Latte Lath. At the Championship level you need a couple of strikers who will get ten plus so Boro should be looking at another striker to complement Latte Lath as well. Akpom was superb last year and this is where Boro have struggled in some games.

Could Seny Dieng and Michael Carrick be on the move?

Someone who has impressed for Middlesborough has been goalkeeper Seny Dieng. After ten clean sheets in 2023/24, the African Cup of Nations champion has reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle United and Ipswich Town. Parlour spoke of whether the club should cash in.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Middlesbrough's Seny Dieng in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

“It’s important to keep your best players as next season could be one where Boro look to get into the top six given the three teams coming down from the Premier League. With Latte Lath now scoring goals, Boro must look to reach the play-offs next season.

“Dieng is a key part of this and unless a really big fee comes in and you can guarantee a ready-made replacement, you are only going to hinder your chances of pushing on. Look at Akpom situation as Boro haven’t really replaced him and you don’t want the same scenario to happen again."

Parlour also gave his take on whether Carrick may move on to pastures new this summer.

“I don’t think so. Carrick is the main for Boro and investing in the squad and keeping the top players is essential. I think Boro must learn from some of the defeats this season and they can be more consistent and then secure a play-off spot next season. One more striker coming in can really kick start a good campaign for them. Carrick has the credentials to succeed so I back him to stay.”

Parlour's assessment on Hull City

Another one of Parlour’s former clubs is Hull City, and he was quite frank on whether the Tigers have any hope of making the playoffs.

“It looks tough now given West Brom and Norwich have opened up a gap between themselves and Hull City. For me, Hull City will have to win their last four games to give themselves a chance to get fifth or sixth place. With Coventry and Ipswich to come, it will be tough to secure six points in both of these.

"Watford away is never easy too, but a 3-0 home win over QPR will give Hull confidence to go and get three points. If Hull can be in with a chance come the final game, then Plymouth away is not a bad place to go to have to win.”

“Definitely not", answered Parlour when asked if Liam Rosenior is under any pressure given the money they spent in January.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Liam Rosenior, Manager of Hull City, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on April 01, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"Look at where Hull City finished last season. Rosenior is doing a good job and Hull city are improving all the time. I’ve spoken to Liam and you can see his vision for how football should be played and I like his style and the way he talks. He is a good young manager and Hull city would be mad to let him go.

"Look at the teams in the top six and they are the three clubs from the Premier League who got relegated, plus Ipswich who were many people’s fancies to have a good season. West Brom and Norwich were recently in the Premier League, so no surprise they are challenging."

Could Hull also lose players?

With the Tigers set for another season in the Championship, Parlour spoke of whether Hull may lose the likes of Jaden Philogene in the summer.

“At this level you are always in danger of losing top players if they are performing well. Hull City must aim to keep their top players, including the likes of Philogene if they want to make the Premier League. I like the way Hull city play and there is no reason they can’t push on again next season.”