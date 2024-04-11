Liverpool vs Atalanta: UEFA Europa League Preview, Quarter-Final 1st Leg, 2024

The Europa League quarterfinals kick off this week with Liverpool facing off against Atalanta at Anfield.

After an underwhelming draw at Old Trafford last Sunday, the Red’s quest to win the treble and give Jurgen Klopp a heroic send-off in his final season took a hit.

Having obliterated Sparta Prague in the previous round 11-2 on aggregate, Liverpool now face Atalanta, a side who is looking to reach the last eight of a European tournament for the first time since 1988.

Atalanta do come into this game in disappointing form, coming of the backend of two consecutive defeats meanwhile Liverpool have failed to win in three out of their last six outings in all competitions.

Team News

Liverpool’s injury troubles are starting to ease off heading into the business end of the season, with the Reds being handed a massive boost earlier on in the week.

Jurgen Klopp will be over the moon with the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

All of these players have recently returned to training so it will be interesting to see if Klopp chooses to include them in the upcoming matchday squad.

In terms of long-term injuries, it is only Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip who are all expected to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side came into the game with the vast majority of his team available for the upcoming visit to Merseyside.

The only player who is reported to not be available is the young Italian centre-back, Giorgio Scalvini. The 20-year-old picked up a hamstring injury, with his last game being against Napoli on the 30th of March.

Belgium attacker Charles De Ketelaere has recently joined the Italian side back after a spell on the sideline but started on the bench against Cagliari in a 2-1 loss in Atalanta’s last game.

Likely lineups

Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliot, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri, Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Key Players

Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister

For a long time, Liverpool’s most important players were notoriously the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk but Mac Allister is now starting to prove he is of the same importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

On paper, Mac Allister doesn’t look like the sort of player who would be able to sit in the 6 and put in a shift. It is safe to say what he lacks in size he makes up in anticipation and aggression, only Fulham’s Joao Palhinha has attempted to win the ball more often than Mac Allister.

To put it into further perspective, he is also the midfielder who ranks highest for true-interceptions rate, averaging 5.9 interceptions per 1000 opposition touches. It is clear to see how his defensive contributions help to shore up the Liverpool defence.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is tackled by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

But that’s not to say his attacking output isn’t also a sight to behold. Since the 3-1 victory over Burnley at the start of February, eight of his ten starts have seen him play in the No 8 role. In that period, his importance not only on the defensive front but also on the attack was signified, which has seen him add five goals and five assists since then.

Atalanta: Teun Koopmeiners

This the man whose name has been ringing about the Liverpool fanbase, with reports of the Reds being interested in signing him this summer.

The Dutch international has openly admitted that he is open to a move away from La Dea, with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus reported to be linked with a move for him.

It is clear to see why. Having started his career as a deep-lying midfielder, his versatility across the midfield has made him a key component in Gian Piero Gasperini’s go-to 3-5-2 system, which allows him to play more as an attacking midfielder or slip into the double pivot such as Ederson or Marten De Roon.

The 26-year-old has contributed to 11 goals and 3 assists in 27 games in the Serie A this season in which sees him rank 11th. As well as contributing to Atalanta’s attacking output, he also has the capabilities to put in a valiant effort on the defensive front.

This season he averages 0.86 tackles won which means he has been successful in 60% of tackles attempted. As well as that he averages 5.07 recoveries per 90 minutes which is impressive considering the different positions he is implemented.

Liverpool has to be wary as this ability to win the ball high up the pitch will enable his team to regain possession closer to the opponent's goal and potentially generate a chance for his team to score.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is set to be played at Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC.

What time is kickoff?

The fixture is scheduled to kickoff at 20:00 today.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on TNT Sports 1 or streamed on any device if you are subscribed to Discovery Plus.