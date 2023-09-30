Watford 2-3 Middlesbrough: Boro rediscover their goalscoring prowess

A hard fought game at Vicarage Road saw Middlesbrough help themselves to a second win of the season.

Riley McGree's double helped the visitors to a 3-2 win over Watford.

Middlesbrough made a rapid start to the game scoring two within 15 minutes before Bayo reduced the deficit.

Hoedt was on target for Watford to bring the scores level before Coburn slotted home to retake the lead for the away side.

Goals have been a rarity for the two sides so far this season with Boro netting just seven and the Hornets grabbing just 11 of their own.

However, the five goal thriller wasn't without attacking quality and defensive frailties.

Story of the Match

Four changes from last weeks crushing defeat at Leeds saw Ngakia, Dele-Bashiru, Asprilla and Bayo come in for the hosts.

The away side made just one change from their 2-1 home win against Southampton with Darragh Lenihan out with illness and replaced by Paddy McNair.

Middlesbrough had yet to score first in the Championship so an early double from McGree came as a surprise to many.

Howson slotted McGree in who found the near post with a smart finish before he doubled his tally 10 minutes later after some build up play that was very much reminiscent of last seasons Boro side.

However, just minutes later, Boro's Dale Fry found himself out of position leaving Watford's Bayo able to slot past Dieng.

Watford gained the ascendency as the half went on and were able to deservedly bring the scores level just after half time.

Centre-back Wesley Hoedt sweetly finished into the top right of the net after Middlesbrough were unable to deal with the initial corner.

Watford receive a sucker punch

Watford's equaliser felt like trouble for a Boro side who are prone to conceding.

If not for a mix of poor finishing and brilliant goalkeeping from Middlesbrough's Seny Dieng, Watford could've found themselves on their way to a third win of the season.

However, Boro were soon back ahead just 10 minutes later as Matt Crooks earned his second assist of the game slotting through Coburn who slotted home for a well deserved goal.

The 'Teesside Haaland' has proven a handful of a striker having impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and earning a place in the starting line up in the last two league games.

The result lifts Middlesbrough out of the relegation zone with Watford just a place and a point above them.

Next up, Watford visit the in form Sunderland with Middlesbrough hosting Cardiff City.

Player of the match

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

There is no denying Riley McGree's importance to this Boro side.

The Australian's five goals this season have been influential to helping Middlesbrough to back to back wins and their progress in the cup.

However, despite conceding two Seny Dieng's influence both with his feet and hands can't be overlooked in a defensively poor Middlesbrough side.

His influence on the pitch was important in ensuring that Boro brought all the points back to Teesside.