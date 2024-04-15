Cole Palmer scored four times as Chelsea completed a six-goal trouncing of relegation threatened Everton.

The summer signing from reigning champions Manchester City has now netted 20 league goals this season which is the most for a Chelsea player since Frank Lampard in 2009-10.

Strikes from Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist at the end of the first and second half respectively added to Everton’s poor performance.

Now the Toffees are only two points above the drop zone as Chelsea are within sight of the European spots.

Story of the Match

Mauricio Pochettino made two changes from his side’s draw at Sheffield last weekend as Malo Gusto replaced Axel Disasi at right back. Mykhailo Mudryk also started over the club record signing Enzo Fernandez who moved to the bench.

Sean Dyche also made two changes from his team’s win over Burnley the previous week. In the forward line it was last game’s only goal scorer Dominic Calvert Lewin who made way for Beto as Amadou Onana replaced Andre Gomes in midfield.

Everton had a massive opportunity to take the lead just ten minutes in game when Ashley Young found Seamus Coleman on the overlap and the Irishman whipped in a fine ball across the six-yard box. It found its way to Beto, who from just three yards out, shinned it over the bar.

Soon after though, Chelsea made Everton rue their early miss and it came from their star youngster in Cole Palmer. The former Man City midfielder nutmegged Jarrad Branthwaite before playing a one-two with Nicolas Jackson and slotting the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea scores his team's first goal.

Just six minutes later, the home side doubled their lead and once again it was through Palmer who got on the end of a parried shot from Jackson and headed home into an open net.

It didn’t take much longer for Chelsea’s form man to get his hattrick and this time with a big helping hand from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. The England number one attempted to play out of the back but passed it straight to Palmer who lobbed the ball over him and into an empty net from forty yards out.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea scores to make it 3-0

Everton needed a quick response to have any hope of getting back into the game and they nearly found one just after the half hour mark. Beto headed the ball in but was offside before he met Ashley Young's cross from the right flank.

Despite Everton’s best efforts to get some sort of reply, Chelsea well and truly ended their hopes with a fourth goal just before half-time. Marc Cucurella crossed into Jackson from the left wing as the striker controlled the ball, swivelled and volleyed it in with an excellent finish.

Following a dismal first half performance, Dyche chose to make a triple substitution after the break in a bid to limit further damage to the scoreline. Nathan Patterson, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes came on for captain Seamus Coleman, James Garner and Amadou Onana.

Palmer was still hungry for more though as he ran onto a lovely through ball from Mudryk before attempting to slot it past Pickford, who saved it with his left leg.

The goals weren’t the only scares for Everton as one of their few star performers this season had to come off with a possible injury. Meaning Jarrad Branthwaite could no longer continue as Michael Keane replaced him.

The away side nearly made it worse by putting one in their own net as a Gusto cross towards Jackson was punched out by Pickford. It rebounded off Jackson before hitting Everton defender Nathan Patterson and going just wide.

Palmer continued to torment the Toffees as he was fouled in the box following a slick move on the edge of the area. Despite an argument with Jackson over who would take the penalty, it was eventually the man already on a hattrick who stepped up to the spot. He sent Pickford the wrong way and nestled the ball into the net to hit his fourth goal of the night.

Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer clash ahead of a penalty kick

He couldn’t get his fifth however, as his night came to an end after 80 minutes when he was taken off to a standing ovation from the crowd at Stamford Bridge.

Just moments after coming on it was academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist who sealed the deal as Chelsea put their 6th strike past Pickford. The twenty year old got his first goal for his boyhood club as Ben Chilwell's shot was parried into the path of Gilchrist as he let it bounce a couple of times before rifling the ball in.

Alfie Gilchrist of Chelsea scores his first ever Chelsea goal.

Player of the Match: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer was exceptional on the night as he became the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a Premier League game since Frank Lampard against Aston Villa back in March 2010.

Palmer now has 20 goals for the season and is level with former Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

Not only did he become the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive Premier League home appearances, his 29 minute hattrick was also the quickest ever for Chelsea in Premier League history and propelled his side to within three points of the European places.