Andy Cole: Conor Gallagher has no Standout Quality

The 4th highest goalscorer in Premier League ​history and 1999 treble winner had an outstanding career at clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle and Manchester City, which lasted well over a decade.

Andy Cole was a complete center foward and nobody can forget the strike partnership he had with ​Dwight Yorke at Man United, so here is what the Red Devils' iconic number 9 had to say about his former club's season and more whilst taking to the media.

Manchester United's season

The 2022/23 campaign for Man United was the start of a new era at Old Trafford, with Erik Ten Hag ​​​​taking over as manager of the club.

It was a season filled with highs and lows, but Cole has praised the Dutch manager whilst also saying that huge losses throughout the season have been disappointing to Man United fans.

“Erik ten Hag has surpassed expectations, won the league cup and got into the FA Cup final. It's been a brilliant season. The big losses, such as the 7-0 to Liverpool, 6-3 to Manchester City and 4-0 to Brentford were disappointing. In the end, they'll have to try and rectify it. It will be a bitter pill to swallow for the next few years when we talk about those results, but all they can do is keep improving and get on with it."

David De Gea has saved Man United's season

Many Man United fans have criticised the performances of De Gea, saying this his ability to play out from the back is costing the team as a whole.

However, Cole believes that the fans have been too harsh on the Spanish shot-stopper, and that his performances have saved his side on multiple occasions, as he has has said the following:

"This is my point of view on the David de Gea situation. A goalkeeper is meant to keep the ball out of the net, but they can make mistakes, as midfielders do when they misplace a pass or strikers when they miss chances. Footballers are humans, not robots, and **** happens. When we say that goalkeepers have to be brilliant with their feet, that's all some people look at rather than their actual shot-stopping ability. If Erik ten Hag wants to keep him but only as the backup goalkeeper, then the new number one coming in has to be top draw."

David De Gea following his side's FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He has also stated that top goalkeepers all make mistakes, as he has referenced Brazilian goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson as examples.

"If you look at Alisson at Liverpool, he's a fantastic goalkeeper, but he makes mistakes with his feet every now and then? Yes, he does. Look at Ederson at Manchester City, he's unbelievable with his feet, but does he make mistakes? Yes, he does. Are they both brilliant goalkeepers? Yes, they are. I look at the goalkeepers I played with, Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar, they were some of the greatest goalkeepers because they kept the ball out the back of the net with their hands. So everyone goes on about De Gea's mistakes, but some of the performances he had probably got Manchester United out of a sticky position."

The pair have established themselves as world class goalkeepers, and some of the best in the Premier League.

It will without doubt be an interesting situation in the summer transfer window with Man United being linked to multiple goalkeepers such as Andre Onana and Diogo Costa, but only time will tell who will be Ten Hag's number 1 at the beginning of next season.

Conor Gallagher is just a hard worker

Conor Gallagher in action against North Macedonia (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The midfielder has been linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, but Cole suggests that Gallagher does not offer much to any team as he has no standout quality.

“When people say footballers like Conor Gallagher 'work hard' and 'runs', that's what any footballer does. I have to ask what quality does Gallagher bring to this Newcastle United side? Everyone runs around, everyone puts their foot in, they must see something in Gallagher if Newcastle United are linked to him."

Gallagher is only 23-years-old so he has plenty time to improve and mature as a footballer, but he has faced a lot of criticism as of late for this reason.

Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva's departures will not bother Man City

Two integral players to Man City's treble winning side have been linked with moves away from the club, but Cole says that this will not be a major issue for Pep Guardiola and his side.

“I don't think Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva potentially leaving would worry them too much. When they don't play, they have fantastic replacements. Manchester City will probably buy more players in the summer and improve from there. A lot of teams will be licking their lips at Gundogan on a free transfer, he's an older player but he still has a lot of quality to give."

