Mikey Harris believes Tottenham are a blueprint for others

Mikey Harris says it isn’t difficult to motivate his players, despite there not being anything to play for.

Last weekend was an historic one for the Albion, as they played in front of 5,000 fans at the AMEX Stadium against Everton.

Despite being pleased with a fanatic home support; Harris believes it’s a game that his side should have won.

“Clearly, we’re disappointed with the result. It didn’t feel like we deserved to lose the game, having analysed, and reflected on it, we feel like that’s the case.

“A lot of the areas that we’ve been focusing on and prioritising we showed progress in. Some areas, we were disappointed with our work, and that is something we will look to put right.

“From my perspective, disappointed with the result on the pitch, pleased with some of the performance markers we’re looking at, and the atmosphere was outstanding.

“Regardless of the result, you could feel a real connection with the fans at the AMEX, and we’re grateful that they came out to support us.

“It’s a real big step forward to have it at the stadium, and the feedback we’ve got from it has been positive.”

If Brighton were able to get a positive result last Friday night, it would have made it three games unbeaten, a run they haven’t been on all season.

Harris admits it’s frustrating not being able to string results together but urged people not to be reactionary to games.

“Of course it’s frustrating. You want to build that momentum and keep picking up points successfully.

“But there’s also fine margins in these games, and I truly believe if we play that Everton game on another day, then we get a positive result from it.

“What you can’t do is get too reactive or too emotional from the results.

“It’s really important that we stick to our processes and our identity, and it’s about trying to get a little bit better every single day.”

Easy Motivation

The Seagulls sit in eighth place in the WSL and certainly won’t be relegated, while a top half finish looks improbable.

There’s not much to play for, but having said that, Harris says the group are as motivated as ever, and that they all want to improve every day.

“It’s not difficult at all to motivate these players. They really do have a brilliant attitude; they apply themselves fantastically both on and off the pitch.

“They’re a pleasure to work with, and I feel like now, we have a full squad to pick from.

“The impact of that is, you have competition for places and that breeds a high intensity environment in training, even if that’s on a sub-conscious level.

“The players are hungry, motivated, committed to the football club and what we’re trying to do. Sunday is a great opportunity to showcase that.”

Tottenham Test

And Sunday’s test sees the Albion travel to the capital to take on Tottenham.

Spurs have surprised many this season with how well they’ve done, and Harris knows his team will have to be at their very best on Sunday.

“These are the sorts of games you want to play in. Tottenham are a really good team.

“I’ve watched a lot of them this week and previously, and I’m impressed with the way they play and their style, and obviously have got an FA Cup final to look forward to.

“We understand the scale of the task that’s in front of us, but I’m really confident that we can go there and perform.

“We can take the game to them, play with freedom, and hope we can put in an entertaining performance and get a result.”

It’s been interesting to see how quickly Robert Vilahamn has put together a competitive team with a clear identity.

His players have also come on leaps and bounds and will certainly be considered for the end of season awards.

In many ways, Tottenham are a blueprint for some clubs lingering in the bottom half of the WSL, and Harris is always keen to learn from others as Brighton try to grow.

“I’ve been really impressed with them this season. They’re further along the road than what we are, and you can always take things from other clubs, coaches and whoever.

“Then you can use those things to help you in your own journey. The important thing though is that you stay true to your values and principles, which we will do.

“We have enough humility to take what we can from whoever you can, you’re always learning.

“Whether that’s the WSL, the Premier League or PL2, you’re always looking for different ideas and things that you can apply to your own principles.

“It’s about having a growth mindset and being open-minded to wanting to grow and develop as a team.

“Tottenham are a team I admire with a coach that I admire, and I look forward to competing against them.”