Robert Vilahamn suggested that Tottenham Hotspur will continue to back him and the women's team moving forward after he stated he would have never signed for the club if he wasn't sure they'd support him.

Vilahamn, 41, joined Tottenham from Häcken last summer. In his first campaign, he has implemented a new brand of football that has seen the Lilywhites earn plaudits across the WSL.

An FA Cup final against this weekend's opponents, Manchester United, awaits, but the Swede is confident Spurs will continually progress.

"I would never sign for this club if I wasn’t sure they would support me. That was one of the main things I asked them during the interviews. They have shown from day one they are willing to do it and willing to buy into everything we do," the manager stated.

"As long as it's sustainable, they want to do it — and I think that's the way we should do it. Every time we ask for stuff, they actually help us and make sure we take the next steps. I think we've shown now that we can already compete. It's a very good feat that we are in the final. It's a good start [to the] journey."

Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy has always spent with a measured mind since taking control of the club in 2001. Despite major improvements to the stadium and training facilities, they have spent less than their bitter rivals in the Premier League. The WSL is a different situation, but Vilahamn wants the club to be patient and not rush into signings.

"They want to close the gap and we're going to compete for titles, but the main thing is that we are not going to rush that. Some teams do that and they break down quickly," he said.

"We're going to build this team together. We're going to compete with young and talented players who we can develop, instead of just signing the most expensive players in the league."

Tottenham, who have no new injury concerns, currently sit sixth in the WSL, five points ahead of Aston Villa in seventh — and they have the possibility to move within three points of Marc Skinner's side this weekend.

Vilahamn has a plan to replace Clinton

Grace Clinton will be unable to play against Man United this weekend - and in the FA Cup final - because competition rules state loan players cannot play against their parent club.

The playmaker, 21, has been the beating heart for Spurs this season, acting as a link between defence and attack. She makes it look effortless as she often turns on the halfway line and drives forward.

The match against Marc Skinner's side will allow Vilahamn to gain an understanding of who can replace her the best ahead of the FA Cup final.

"I have a good idea of how we're going to do that, but the most important thing is that we have really good players who can play in that '10' role or as wingers," he said, declining to give an insight into his decision.

"Someone will have the chance to show what they can do and we've had to do it this season before as well. But, of course, we're going to miss her because she's a great player. You will see the plan on Sunday."

In the same situation that Tottenham had with Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Spurs play Man United in the league three weeks before the biggest match in their history - the FA Cup final.

To some, it would present an opportunity to understand their tactical vision and adapt to the Red Devils. However, Vilahamn, 41, disagrees.

"I think this is a game where we can try to fight to be in the top four this year. We're only focusing on this game and how to beat Man United.

"When we're done [this weekend], we can use this game to prepare for the final, but the final is too far away right now to focus on just that. The mindset is on the next game."

Tottenham focused on Man United after FA Cup delight

Any concern that Tottenham would still be in the shadow of their FA Cup semi-final delight was quickly quashed by Vilahamn during his pre-match press conference.

"Tuesday was an amazing feeling when everyone came back and everyone was happy. We let the squad and the staff members enjoy that day, because everyone deserved to have a happy day without thinking too much about tactics," he told VAVEL.

"[On] Wednesday morning, we closed the game and started to focus on this game and making sure we pick up the final when we are ready for that week. It was a good Tuesday but two good days of football and focus on Man United."

Martha Thomas scored the winning goal against Leicester on Sunday. Her looping header in the 118th minute sent most of the 18,078 in attendance into delight, as "Spurs are on their way to Wembley" ran through everyone's heads.

This weekend, she returns to her former club, and her manager is confident she could play a pivotal role.

"You saw her energy on the field. She almost scored before her goal. She wins duels, fights for the team and she is very clever with how she works. She will have a huge impact on the team," he said.

Her involvement in the final third has been pivotal, but Spurs have not been consistently clicking in the final third. Adding to his first response about Thomas, Vilahamn reiterated that the journey with attacking football will take time.

"If you look at how we create chances, we had a lot of attacking football at the start [of the season] and then not too much around Christmas, because we played against really good teams. Bethany [England] came back and then Martha got injured," he said.

"Of course, it's not perfect, but we're taking steps all the time. Bristol City away was one of the games where we got back to how we wanted to play. We're not there yet and that's part of this journey."