Brighton manager Mikey Harris and defender Guro Bergsvand have spoken of their excitement ahead of the Seagulls’ upcoming game at the AMEX Stadium.

Friday night sees Brighton return to the AMEX for the second time this season, having played their opening WSL home game of the season there against Tottenham.

Interim manager Harris is delighted to be back at the ground and is hoping to put on a good display for the Albion faithful.

“It’s a huge and significant moment for our team to be playing at the AMEX. It’s our home stadium, it’s a fantastic playing surface, and we were fortunate enough to train there this week.

“We’re hoping that will give us a real competitive advantage going into Friday night, now that the players and staff are familiar with their surroundings.

“We’re hoping to have a big crowd coming to support us, and we’re hoping to give them a positive performance and a victory in return.”

For Guro Bersgsvand, she hasn’t had the best of times at the AMEX in her career.

Having lost there earlier in the season, she was also part of the Norway team that lost 8-0 to England on the South Coast in Euro 2022.

However, she’s not letting those memories distract her ahead of this game, and is hoping that one day, the team will be able to sell the ground out.

“One thing about us Norwegians is, we want the rest of the team to do well and everyone to have a good experience; that would be massive for us all.

“Obviously, getting the three points and giving a good performance are important, but playing under the AMEX lights and making sure everyone leaves happy would be a great experience.

“Hopefully, one day, we will be able to play at the AMEX for all our games, that would be the dream. Anything is possible.

“We just have to grow our fanbase a little bit first, then maybe next season we could be there! Who knows.”

A move to the so-called ‘main’ stadium does bring around questions about the future.

This season, Leicester and Bristol City have played each game in their main grounds, while Arsenal have played a good few of their games at the Emirates.

It’s an option Brighton are exploring themselves, but Harris has urged patience from the fan base.

“It would be incredible for the club and the women’s team to be able to play more often at the AMEX. I know it’s something that the club are really working hard to try and make happen.

“We know these things don’t happen overnight and they are complicated, laborious processes. We’ve got to be patient in that regard. I do believe it will happen though.

“When this football club, the chairman, and Paul Barber say they’re going to do something, they do.

“When that time comes, it will be incredible, but until we reach that point, it’s important we make the most of wherever we are, whether that’s in Crawley or the AMEX.

“We can only deal in the moment and where we are now, and we have to be aware that we have a responsibility to perform and entertain, because that helps with the next part.”

Norwegian Connections

Bergsvand is one of three Norwegians who call Brighton home.

One of those three that everyone has been raving about this season is Elisabeth Terland.

With twelve goals this season, Terland only trails Bunny Shaw and Lauren James in the WSL scoring charts.

Bergsvand is incredibly proud of her teammate, and believes she’s set for big things at Brighton or elsewhere.

“I’m always scared I’m going to lose her at some point! I’m very proud of Elisabeth, and I think what she’s done this season has been absolutely great.

“She often leads the attack on her own but has scored so many goals off the back of it. She’s still young, she can still achieve so much in the game.

“Whether that is here or somewhere else, I’m sure she’ll make the right decision, and it’s a joy to play with her.”

The third of the Scandinavian cohort is Maria Thorrisdottir.

Having joined from Manchester United, the commanding centre-back has added a lot of experience and knowhow to the Seagulls, something her defensive partner Bergsvand values.

“Maria has a lot of experience having been in this league for six or seven years. Her experience brings so much to our team. She’s good with the ball, she’s a good defender.

“Even in team meetings, her presence alone is massive, because you know what she’s done in the past, and whenever she says anything, it carries a great value.

“We’re very happy to have Maria here and I’m delighted to play alongside her.”

Ending on a high

Brighton’s opponents at the AMEX will be Everton.

Albion have a chance to go three games unbeaten on Friday, something they haven’t achieved this season.

For Harris, he is eyeing short-term targets until the end of the season and hopes they can kick those targets off with a good performance against the Toffees.

“We’re hoping that we will really enjoy the occasion of being at the AMEX, but we have to be aware that Everton will also enjoy the fact we’re playing here.

“They’re a team who like to play football as well, so it should make for an exciting game on Friday night.

“For us as a group, we have our own internal targets between now and the end of the season.

“We will be doing everything we can in these final few games to work towards those targets, with the big one starting tomorrow night.”

The first game of the season does feel like a lifetime ago, but Brighton were able to pick up a win against Everton in the opener.

Since then, Albion have been through plenty of ups and downs, but Bergsvand is hoping to come full circle on Friday.

“Our season has been full of ups and downs. We started with a really good game away to Everton, and then had a few rough games before beating Manchester City.

“After that, we get a new coach, and it’s just been a real rollercoaster. The last few games, however, have been good, and hopefully we will be able to get two wins over Everton this season.”