Tottenham Hotspur manager Robert Vilahamn is focused on the performances of his side, as the possibility of breaking the club's WSL points record becomes more likely.

Spurs' points record in the competition, since being promoted at the start of the 2019/2020 season, is 32. It came during the 2021/2022 campaign as Rehanne Skinner guided the Lilywhites to a strong spell.

Tottenham currently sit sixth in the WSL with 26 points. A win against Brighton on Sunday would all but confirm a top-half finish in Vilahamn's first season at the club.

Meanwhile, with four matches remaining, and three of them against teams below them in the table, it is increasingly likely the Swedish manager will break the record. Despite this, he remains focused on the performances.

"I'm aware of how many points we have and that we could actually have the highest points ever for this time — and I'm aware we could finish fourth, which is the highest position as well," he told VAVEL.

"On the other hand, we don't really care too much about our points or position in the table, because you don't get Champions League qualification.

"I want to make sure we are playing even better football because that is what's going to take us to titles in the future. We are more focused on how we can play really attacking football against Brighton and taking those three points so we can get the highest points ever. But those come hand-in-hand. If you have a good performance, you have better chances of getting those points."

Martha Thomas, Drew Spence and Celin Bizet are all doubts to play on Sunday, but they will all likely feature in training next week.

Deciding on his midfield duo

Throughout the season, Vilahamn has never had a consistent midfield duo. At the start of the campaign, Olga Ahtinen partnered with Eveliina Summanen in the middle of the park, whilst Kit Graham and Drew Spence have also enjoyed spells of success.

Coupled with Ramona Petzelberger as another option, the Lilywhites are spoilt for choice.

Vilahamn, 41, is yet to decide on his preferred midfield duo, instead stating that he likes the competition all five players offer.

"It's about how we look over the starting 11 and in training. We have five players who can dictate that position. Drew Spence has been amazing since she came back from injury. Olga [Ahtinen] started the season so well," he stated to VAVEL.

"Kit [Graham] and Ramona [Petzelberger] were doing a lot of good games when others were injured. For me, it's about making sure we have good competition and finding the right players for the right moment.

"It's not always starting games. Kit [Graham] has been on the bench recently, but she's played the most minutes because she's been coming on.

"That's the next step for this club to have a lot of good players to make sure we can compete and handle that. The top three teams have that. They are really good characters who push each other and help one another. Then I just need to find the right players for the right game, but they are all a part of this journey.

Brighton play 'really good football'

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three away WSL games — their longest-ever streak on the road in the competition.

The Seagulls have scored 10 goals in four away games under Mikey Harris after netting just nine goals in eight away games under Melissa Phillips.

Vilahamn has been impressed by the team from the south coast all season, believing they play 'really good football'.

"I think they were quite good before [Phillips] left as well. He's come in and they play really good football. They try to play football I like to see with a lot of confidence. If they have a good day, we are going to have a tough game," he said.

The initial fixture between Brighton and Spurs saw the Lilywhites win 3-1, including a stunning strike from Grace Clinton. Since then, the tables have turned between the two sides, which highlights Spurs' progress.

"Nobody expected us to win that game. Nobody saw us as favourites for that game. We are taking steps, with new players as well in the January window. Now, I kind of hope that people think we are the favourites for this game because we want to be a top team," he stated.

"I hope that people feel that, but we have respect for Brighton. They have a lot of top players. Let's see if we can dictate the game at our home stadium.

"I like the journey we are on and I think we are ready to play some really good football."