Manchester United and Everton face off this Sunday 31st March at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh (Greater Manchester). Both teams need victory after poor results - the hosts have two defeats and a draw in the last five games, while the visitors have lost three times and drawn once in the same period.

In the last round, the Red Devils lost 3-1 to their fellow Citizens and occupied fifth position in the table, while the Toffees only drew with the Reds without goals. The visitors have the third-worst campaign of the tournament and are in tenth. On the other hand, Manchester United are still in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea next month.

In the last clashes between the two, the Red Devils won by 5-0 (reverse WSL fixture) and 7-0 (Conti Cup). Nikita Parris was responsible for five of those 12 goals.

The match will be broadcast from 12:00 BST on The FA Player.

Team News

Coach Marc Skinner stated that Hinata Miyazawa and Leah Galton will be available for the clash.

"They obviously won’t be 90 [minutes] ready, but they should be up for selection and available for the squad which is really, really positive".

On the other hand, defender Jayde Riviere won't be on the squad after being injured in the last game against Manchester City.

"She is still having ongoing assessment with her, but she'll miss this game. I'll give you updates of course, as soon as we have a time frame, but we're just continuously assessing that one".

Coach Brian Sorensen said that only Karoline Olesen is currently unavailable, despite some players not being physically fit for 90 minutes.

"Ella and Benny been struggling a bit, but should be okay, we've been modifying them (...) Sara (Holmgaard) is back in training and is in contention for the weekend".

In addition to them, Karen Holmgaard, Emma Bissell and Toni Duggan are also back.

Likely Lineups

Manchester United: Mary Earps; Maya Le Tissier, Gemma Evans, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell; Katie Zelem, Lisa Naalsund; Melvine Malard, Ella Toone, Lucía García; Nikita Parris. Coach: Marc Skinner.

Everton: Courtney Brosnan; Aurora Galli, Justine Vanhaevertmaet, Megan Finnigan, Elise Stenevik; Clara Wheeler, Hannah Bennison, Kathrine Kühl; Heather Payne, Katja Snoeijs, Rikke Madsen. Coach: Bjorn Sorensen.

Key Players

The English striker continues to make history and is an important player at Manchester United this season, being the team's top scorer in the WSL with eight goals and one assist. She stands out in pass completion, blocks and aerials won (according to Fbref).

Embed from Getty Images

Aurora Galli - Everton

Italian midfielder Aurora Galli plays both as a full-back and a winger in Brian Sorensen's team. Present in most of the starting lineups, she is the Toffees' top scorer with three goals and two assists. Galli is also the official penalty taker.

Embed from Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh (Greater Manchester).

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 BST on Sunday 31st March.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on The FA Player.