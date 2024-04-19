Both teams are striving for their respective objectives, and the stage is set for a thrilling encounter at the Emirates Stadium, the final Women's Super League fixture of the season on Arsenal's home turf.

The Gunners enter the match with a formidable record, seeking their ninth consecutive league victory at home. Boosted by impressive attendance figures in previous matches against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal aims to cap off their home campaign with another commanding performance. Currently trailing six points behind Manchester City and Chelsea in the league table, Arsenal's primary objective is clear: secure the last UEFA Women's Champions League qualification spot. Their season has been characterised by consistency, winning 13 out of 18 matches while enduring only four losses. The team's recent 5-0 triumph over Bristol City underscored their dominant form, with the attacking duo of Beth Mead and Alessio Russo shining.

Furthermore, Arsenal's squad receives a significant boost with the return of Lionesses Beth Mead and central defender Leah Williamson. Along with the fact that Gunners manager Jonus Eidevall, is undefeated against Leicester City in five previous encounters, this adds to Arsenal's determination to finish the season on a high note.

On the other side, Leicester City Women arrive at the Emirates Stadium following a heartbreaking defeat in the Women’s FA Cup Semi-Final against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite their spirited display throughout the competition, Leicester fell short of reaching the final, leaving them with a burning desire to make amends in the league. With their focus now solely on the WSL campaign, Leicester aim to climb two spots higher in the standings. However, they face a daunting challenge against Arsenal, given their unfavourable record in previous encounters, having suffered defeats in their last five meetings.

Yet, Leicester's progress this season offers glimpses of hope and resilience. In the reverse fixture against Arsenal, they showcased their potential by scoring their first goal against the Gunners. Holding a two-goal lead at halftime, Leicester displayed their ability to compete at the highest level. However, Arsenal's relentless second-half performance led to a remarkable comeback, securing a memorable victory.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is optimistic about the return of key players including Frida Maanum, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Laia Codina, all of whom have shown encouraging progress, “there’s been good progress, so I can see quite a few players returning to the squad.” Their potential inclusion in the squad for the upcoming fixture against Leicester City is being considered, which could bolster the team's strength.

Frida Maanum, who has been undergoing a monitored return-to-play protocol following an incident in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final, is on track to be available for selection, provided she continues to adhere to the protocol.

However, there are doubts surrounding Lia Walti's availability for the remainder of the season due to her injury: “I don’t think it’s realistic that she will play more this season. She will definitely recover from it, it’s more of the timeline.”

Vivianne Miedema's return to the squad appears to be imminent, as she has been making good progress in her recovery. Meanwhile, Lina Hurtig is unlikely to feature again this season due to personal reasons, with Eidevall emphasising the importance of respecting and supporting her during this period. He added, “I don’t see there is a chance of Lina playing more this season given how long she’s been away. She’s still away due to personal reasons.”

Leicester City

As for Leicester City, Interim Manager Jennifer Foster confirmed that Australian full-back Courtney Nevin is back with the squad and in contention to be chosen in the squad ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

The Foxes’ academy product, Denny Draper, remains sidelined with injury, whereas Shannon O’Brien and Janina Leitzig returned to the matchday squad for the FA Cup Semi-Final against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.



ONES TO WATCH

ARSENAL - Katie Reid

Last week marked a significant milestone for 17-year-old Kate Reid, as she made her senior debut for Arsenal during the closing moments of the Bristol City game. Stepping onto the field in the 87th minute, Reid replaced Leah Williamson, earning valuable playing time with the senior squad. Reid's journey to this moment has been marked by dedication and talent.

Prior to her senior debut, she showcased her skills during the 2023–24 season with Watford, where she was among three Arsenal youngsters on dual-registration terms. Throughout her tenure with The Golden Girls in the Women’s Championship, Reid proved her status, making 10 appearances and leaving a lasting impression with her performances. Alongside fellow Arsenal academy players Michelle Agyemang and Laila Harbert, Reid's stint at Watford served as a vital developmental opportunity, honing her abilities and preparing her for the challenges of senior-level competition.

With her debut for Arsenal, Reid has taken another step forward in her promising career, demonstrating her readiness to contribute to the senior team and leaving fans eager to witness more of her talent in the seasons to come.





LEICESTER CITY - Deanne Rose

Deanne Rose, the Canadian international, began her journey with the Foxes at the start of the season, fresh from securing a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. However, her initial days with the team were met with a setback as she endured a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury sustained in a match against Arsenal.

Despite the setback, Rose has showcased her impact, providing one crucial assist as a super sub for the Foxes. Her presence on the wing remains formidable, evident in her dynamic play during the FA Cup Semi-Final, where she consistently created pivotal opportunities and facilitated smooth transitions for the team, reaffirming her status as a dangerous attacking threat.

LIKELY LINEUPS

ARSENAL

Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Fox, Catley, McCabe, Little, Pelova, Russo, Blackstenius, Mead.

LEICESTER CITY

Kop, Tierney, Bott, Howard, Rantala, Petermann, Green, Cayman, Thibaud, Takarada, Momiki

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

You can watch the Arsenal vs Leicester City women's clash free on Arsenal.com or live on the FA Player.

