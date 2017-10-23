Where it went wrong for Ronald Koeman at Everton

Koeman pictured on the touchline (photo: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

Today Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager, 16 months after being appointed.

The news of such a dismissal has come as a relief for Everton supporters, as they watched their team drop into the relegation zone following their 2-5 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

Koeman led Everton into an fairly impressive seventh position last season, resulting in the opportunity to play in the Europa League again after being out of the competition for two years, considered 'the best of the rest' after the big six spent their way to high league finishes.

However, the Dutchman has failed to come close to such success this season, having gained eight points from nine Premier League games, as well as almost certainly failing to get past the Europa League group stages with one point in three games.

​​The reasons for such a disappointing run, amongst fans, is clear, yet Koeman has failed to patch such problems.

​Mixed transfer window

​The arrival of Farhad Moshiri, the 2.4 billion dollar net worth Iranian businessman, as majority shareholder in 2016 came as a pleasant surprise for Toffees fans.

Having been given the promise of increased funding for transfers and player contracts, the Summer transfer window looked to be a promising one.

Over £100 million was given to Koeman by the Merseyside club, and he did not hold back on spending. In total, 10 players were brought to the club, with the club transfer record being broken several times.

However, despite the talent of players such as Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson, many key areas that needed improving were left out of dealings.

With Yannick Bolasie injured, and the club's top goal scorer for the past three seasons Romelu Lukaku departing for Manchester United, Everton were in desperate need of a winger and a prolific front-man.

Yet these problems weren't addressed fully. The introduction of 19 year-old Nikola Vlasic has given Everton much needed width in recent weeks, but when there is no experienced striker to play the ball into, it is clear why goals have been few and far between this season.

Names over form

​Although the return of boyhood Evertonian Wayne Rooney was welcomed widely by his new fans, his form, along with several other players, was being ignored.

The obvious lack of width in advanced areas was largely due to the fact that Koeman insisted on playing three number 10's at once. With the likes of Sandro Ramirez, Nikola Vlasic, Kevin Mirallas and Ademola Lookman all being left on the bench, it was up to central players to make wide runs.

The sheer number of new players brought to the club has meant it has been difficult for many to get a good run in the team - meaning that it has been hard for them to adapt to the Premier League playstyle.

It appeared that the 54 year-old manager was including several players based on reputation and the price they arrived for rather than form, rather than giving younger or less experienced players a chance in their natural positions.

Temporary job

​Perhaps one of the most important things for Evertonians is that anyone involved with the club has to give 100% commitment and passion to the club.

This never seemed to be the case with Koeman as he openly admitted that he was simply using Everton as a stepping stone in his managerial career.

Throughout the season as poor results have been accumulating, Koeman has never really seemed to make such drastic changes to try and change the form of his side, dissimilarly to his predecessor Roberto Martinez who remained passionate throughout his stint with the club.

The fact that it appeared the Dutchman never truly bought into the club showed on the training ground too, with the likes of Ross Barkley and Kevin Mirallas having fallen out with him, thus making them want a move away.

The irony had bitten back whilst he was still at the club too, with Oumar Niasse, the man who Koeman refused to give a locker to, scoring three goals - resulting in a clear reaction of joy from his teammates who looked to be on his side rather than their boss'.