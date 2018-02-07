Everton submit updated Premier League squad list

Photo: Getty Images

Everton have updated their submitted Premier League squad following the close of the January transfer window.

The newest squad list, with a mix of experience and youth, will be tasked by manager Sam Allardyce to lead the club away the from the relegation zone before the end of the season.

In accordance with Premier League rules and regulations, a team can only name a 25-man squad which they must register with both the Premier League and the FA.

The Blues have named 22 players in their squad and have completed home-grown player regulations by registering 12 players over the age of 23.

Players under the age of 23 do not have to be registered but can play at any point during the season. 12 of those players have been submitted in the squad list including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate.

January round-up

After submitting their initial squad at the end of the summer transfer window, the Blues had a handful of squad spots left but following an influx of arrivals and departures across January has opened up a number of spots.

That means that Luke Garbutt, who was not registered with the initial squad by Ronald Koeman at the close of the summer transfer window, has now been registered by Allardyce.

The Blues made three signings in January in the form of Cenk Tosun, Eliaquim Mangala and Theo Walcott and have updated their squad to reflect the additions.

Ross Barkley, Muhamed Besic, Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon, Gethin Jones and Sandro Ramirez - who were all registered in the initial squad list - all departed the club in January and have, of course, been withdrawn from the updated squad list.

Sam Byrne, who was also registered in the initial squad, has been removed from the new list.

After breaking his leg against West Bromwich Albion, James McCarthy has also been removed from the new squad list.

Embed from Getty Images

New Squad list

Goalkeepers: Mateusz Hewelt, Joel Robles, Maarten Stekelenburg, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman, Michael Collins, Ramiro Funes Mori, Morgan Feeney, Mason Holgate, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane, Jonjoe Kenny, Eliaquim Mangala, Cuco Martina, Luke Garbutt, Ashley Williams.

Midfielders: Beni Baningime, Nathan Broadhead, Tom Davies, Alex Denny, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Anthony Gordon, Idrissa Gueye, Fraser Hornby, Davy Klaassen, Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Forwards: Yannick Bolasie, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Shayne Lavery, Oumar Niasse, Wayne Rooney, Cenk Tosun, Nikola Vlasic, Theo Walcott.