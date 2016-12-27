Liverpool know hard work will pay off at some point, says goalscorer Daniel Sturridge after Stoke comeback

(Picture: Getty Images - Nick Taylor)

Daniel Sturridge says Liverpool's confidence in their work ethic and style-of-play gives them the belief that they can win a game in any circumstances after they came from behind to beat Stoke City 4-1.

The England international scored his first Premier League goal since April as the Merseyside outfit kept pace with their title rivals in claiming a huge three points on Tuesday night, but it was no easy task.

The Reds found themselves trailing to Mark Hughes' men at Anfield when Jonathan Walters headed the Potters in front on 12 minutes against the run of play.

Jürgen Klopp's charges mustered the desired response before half-time, Adam Lallana squeezing in from an angle and Roberto Firmino firing a shot which came off both posts.

The second-half was more of a procession for Liverpool as Giannelli Imbula turned Divock Origi's low cross into his own net with Sadio Mane waiting for a tap-in, before Sturridge ran on to Ryan Shawcross' poor backpass, rounded Lee Grant and rolled into an empty net.

That was his first goal in the league since netting in a 2-2 draw with now-relegated Newcastle United, also at Anfield, nine months ago - but the frontman insisted that Liverpool are always confident of a result, regardless of the scoreline, because of their way of playing.

We need to maintain pressure on leaders Chelsea, insists Sturridge

Speaking to Sky Sports alongside teammate and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Sturridge insisted that Klopp's side were "very resilient."

He explained: "We never give up. We keep going throughout the game and we know that the hard work is going to pay off at some point. That's the most important thing for us."

The 27-year-old noted that "of course" it is "nice to play and score goals" but said that it is more "important that the team keeps going and putting the pressure on."

On his goal, Sturridge joked that he hasn't "had many gifts like that" and that he considers it "a gift from the defender", adding: "It's important to take the chance. Those one-on-ones are a striker's dream."

Striker to remain "as positive as possible" as he bides his time for starting role

Sturridge was also quizzed as to whether his lack of regular playing time, having not started a league game since the goalless draw against Manchester United on October 17, has had an affect on him.

He came off the bench last Monday, firing the shot off the post which fell for Sadio Mane to strike the 94th-minute winner that handed Liverpool a huge three points away at Merseyside neighbours Everton.

But he wasn't rewarded with a start here, having to sit and watch from the bench before coming on to make an instant impact.

Asked what he must do to survive a challenging spell on the sidelines, he insisted that "the most important thing" is to "keep my mindset as positive as possible."

"It's a team game at the end of the day," he said, insisting that "everyone is going to be needed in the squad" and that he hasn't "had any issues or any problems within the camp."

He added that he is "enjoying" his football and that "when I get my minutes I focus myself" and that if he isn't in the team he must "stay positive" and "give my input when I can."