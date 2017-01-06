Liverpool duo Sturridge and Coutinho back in training with Milner unlikely to be risked against Plymouth

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

James Milner is unlikely to make the Liverpool squad for Sunday's FA Cup third round tie with Plymouth Argyle says Jürgen Klopp, while Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho both returned to full training on Friday.

The Reds manager told reporters in the morning that left-back Milner was unlikely to play any part this weekend, as they prepare to host their League Two opponents.

Milner, who turned 31 in mid-week, sustained a knock which forced him off at half-time of their 2-2 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League on Monday - while Sturridge also had to be substituted through injury late on.

Meanwhile, Coutinho and centre-back Joel Matip - who haven't featured since November 26 and December 11 respectively - are closing in on returns, yet won't be available to take on Derek Adams' side at Anfield.

Klopp: Unlikely we will risk Milner against Plymouth

Speaking earlier on Friday, Klopp confirmed that Sturridge hadn't trained up until that point but said that he "probably" would return to training depending on "how he feels", though said it "should be possible."

He added that Coutinho is "on a very good way" but won't be ready for the weekend, insisting that Matip is the "same."

There was an even more positive update on Milner, Klopp adding that he is "better" and that the club were "lucky" because they "had no proper injuries after Sunderland.

The German declared that the overall shape of his squad is "all good" but revealed that Milner "had this little issue with the calf" which forced them to take him off as a precaution at half-time.

"We were not sure, because of the intensity or whatever, that it wasn't more," said Klopp, "But I am pretty sure we will not take the risk with him for the weekend."

Sturridge and Coutinho were both later involved in training at Melwood later on in the day, with it Sturridge's first session since going off earlier in the week.

Coutinho, meanwhile, featured in his first session since picking up an injury in the reverse fixture against Sunderland - a 2-0 win at Anfield in late November in which the Brazilian damaged ankle ligaments.

Matip, Milner and captain Jordan Henderson - who has been struggling with a heel injury - were all absent, though youngsters Sheyi Ojo, Joe Gomez, Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ovie Ejaria were all present.